A Shop for Killers: Ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored

A Shop for Killers released its last two episodes on Disney+ on February 7, at 5 pm KST, making a huge revelation about the main characters of this action thriller. The show featured actors like Lee Dong-wook, Kim Hye-jun, Geum Han-na, and Park Ji-bin, among many others, in key roles.

A thriller suspense series, A Shop for Killers follows the story of 20-year-old Jeong Ji-an, played by Kim Hye-jun, who lost her only guardian, her uncle, Jeong Jin-man, played by Lee Dong-wook. Jeong Jin-man’s sudden death upends Jeong Ji-an's life, as she learns the dark secret behind her uncle's profession and goes on to inherit a strange mall overnight that sells weapons.

A Shop for Killers ending explained: Lee Dong-wook is alive, Kim Hye-jun decides to stay

While members of Babylon targeted Jeong Ji-an to take over Murtherhelp, the illegal weapon shopping mall run by Jeong Jin-man (Lee Dong-wook), Jeong Ji-an followed her instincts and the lessons her uncle taught her to survive the attack.

In the last episode, Lee Seong-jo, played by Seo Hyeon-woo, is finally able to enter Jeong Jin-man's house. He finds out that Murtherhelp is located under their house and prepares to kill Jeong Ji-an. Meanwhile, Bale, played by Jo Han-sun, worked in the background, controlling the members of Babylon without entering the scene.

Lee Seong-jo reminds Jeong Ji-an that she could run and start a new life as one of the choices given by her uncle. However, if she stayed and took ownership of the mall, he would have no choice but to kill her. When Jeong Ji-an learns that Lee Seong-jo killed her parents, as per Bale's orders, she decides to fight him instead of fleeing the scene.

The 20-year-old girl then uses all the skills she had learned from her uncle and finally kills Lee Seong-jo. However, she loses Min-hye, played by Geum Han-na, who became her shield in this war. Pashin, played by Kim Min, flees the scene with Min-hye's body, as soon as he realizes she could not survive. Park Ji-bin's character Bae Jeong-min also dies at Lee Seong-jo’s hands.

The biggest revelation of A Shop for Killers was made when the yellow team arrived at the scene to clean up the mess, and Lee Dong-wook’s Jeong Jin-man surprisingly returned. This has led to the possibility of a potential season two.

Will there be a season 2 of A Shop for Killers?

Although the police investigation revealed Jeong Jin-man’s death as suicide, Bae Jeong-min was eventually revealed to be one of the accomplices in his murder. This raised multiple questions about Jeong Jin-man’s death, and viewers wondered who the killer was and how Jin-man actually died?

However, his unexpected return has now led to many fresh questions. At the same time, his ultimate enemy, Bale, who had promised to kill Jeong Jin-man’s family and acquaintances alongside him, is yet to make a move.

Interestingly, the general of Babylon, Lee Yong-han, played by Ahn Kil-kang, who prevented Bale from seeking revenge on Jeong Jin-man, was also seen playing a part with Bale. Thus, there appears to be a possibility for season two as none of the main characters have seen a closure. Disney+, however, has not yet confirmed A Shop for Killers’ second season yet.