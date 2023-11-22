“I have become too comfortable with being alone”: Actor Lee Dong-wook gets candid about his current relationship status

The internationally acclaimed Korean actor Lee Dong-wook recently offered insights into his personal life, capturing the affection of global audiences.

Known for his regular appearances in a multitude of dramas and movies, his dating life has become a topic of interest. At 42 years old and currently unattached, the actor's single status naturally raises questions about his romantic life and potential plans for marriage.

In the wake of the imminent release of his upcoming film, Single in Seoul, the star took the opportunity to address queries about his relationship status, providing a glimpse into why he has chosen the path of singlehood in a recent interview.

In his words:

“I have become too comfortable with being alone.”

Actor Lee Dong-wook reveals why he likes being single

Single in Seoul, a romantic comedy starring Im Soo-jung and Lee Dong-wook, is scheduled for release on November 29, 2023.

As the release date approaches, various conferences and interviews with the lead actors are taking place. In a recent round of interviews at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Lee Dong-wook shared insights into his personal life.

Despite being a prominent figure, the star has managed to steer clear of dating rumors in recent years. Given his age and celebrity status, fans naturally wonder about his dating life and marital plans. In the interview, he candidly explained why he has chosen to remain single and expressed his comfort with this decision.

"I have become too comfortable with being alone. I guess it’s because I’ve become used to it, but I’m sure it’ll work out," he remarked.

This statement resonated with many, and he elaborated on the reasons behind his contentment with singlehood.

Lee Dong-wook provided insights into his daily routines and how he has become deeply accustomed to them, emphasizing the freedom and flexibility that come with being single.

"Everything about it. I am not controlled (restricted) by anyone. My schedule is very unorthodox; I eat lunch at three and dinner at nine. If I had to eat with someone, it would be uncomfortable for both of us. These things make it more comfortable for me to be single," he explained.

His honest and genuine responses in the interview struck a chord with fans, particularly those who admire him for being a celebrity who navigates the industry without succumbing to constant dating rumors. Lee Dong-wook's ability to maintain a private and content life while being in the public eye has solidified his status as an icon.

In a world where celebrities often change partners frequently, Lee Dong-wook stands as a symbol, showcasing that one can thrive in the industry without being entangled in constant dating speculation. His personality traits, coupled with his genuine responses, continue to endear him to fans worldwide.

The upcoming release of Single in Seoul adds another dimension to the actor's career. Starring alongside Im Soo-jung, the movie has created a buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting its release. The actor's decision to delve into romantic comedy adds versatility to his repertoire, and fans are excited to see a different facet of his acting skills.

Lee Dong-wook's dedication to his craft and his ability to balance fame with personal choices make him a role model in the entertainment industry. As Single in Seoul prepares to hit theaters, the anticipation surrounding both the movie and the actor's personal revelations adds an extra layer of excitement for fans around the world.