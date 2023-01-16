Spin-off of the Killer’s Shopping List confirmed to feature Park Ji-bin

The blockbuster K-drama Killer’s Shopping List is all set for a spin-off show called The Killer’s Shopping Mall (working title). Park Ji-bin, who appeared on the show as Saeng Sun, is confirmed to appear on the show alongside internationally acclaimed actors Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hye-joon.

Killer's Shopping List, which is an adaptation of a novel authored by Kang Ji-young, is a comedic mystery thriller that became a blockbuster soon after its premiere and maintained a high viewer rating throughout its airing.

The K-drama takes place in an average neighborhood located on the outskirts of Seoul. After the discovery of a dead person in the surroundings of an apartment building, a receipt from a nearby supermarket turns out to be an important piece of evidence that sets in motion an intriguing investigation to find the murderer.

The show was led by Lee Kwang-soo, who plays the role of protagonist Ahn Dae-sung. He was once a genius renowned for his exceptional memorization skills, however, life took a harsh turn for him, due to which he could not clear the civil service examination.

Starring opposite him was AOA’s Seolhyun, who brought to the screen the character of Do Ah-hee. She is a compassionate police officer and Ahn Dae-sung’s doting girlfriend.

Killer’s Shopping List’s spin-off promises an entertaining K-drama

Killer’s Shopping Mall, a spin-off of the globally loved K-drama Killer’s Shopping List, is set to become a blockbuster with its interesting storyline and star-studded cast.

On November 25, the production confirmed that the protagonists of the show would be the star of Guardian: The Great and Lonely God, Lee Dong-wook, and Inspector Koo’s sensational actress, Kim Hye-joon.

Killer's Shopping Mall is based on another novel by Kang Ji-young of the same name and is an action thriller. The show focuses on the narrative of a character who, following the death of her parents, moves in with her uncle, who manages a shopping mall. Lee Dong-wook will depict the character of the uncle, while Kim Hye-joon will play the niece.

However, things take a bizarre turn after her uncle's sudden demise, which forces her to confront unforeseen truths. The drama series will consist of eight parts, and details on the broadcast specifics are currently not known.

Park Ji-bin made his debut in 2003

Park Ji-bin is a 27-year-old actor who signed to CUZ-9 Entertainment. He started his career as a child actor and has appeared in some remarkable shows such as Boys Over Flowers and Hello, Brother.

Park Ji-bin portrayed the character of Saeng Sun in Killer’s Shopping List. Saeng Sun is an employee of MS Mart and is in charge of the sea-food section. Saeng Sun was one of the murder suspects, and Park Ji-bin’s accurate portrayal of the character left a lasting impression on viewers.

Park Ji-bin became a household name after his excellent performance in KBS2's K-drama Bloody Heart. Further, he displayed his acting skills in tvN's recent blockbuster murder-mystery thriller K-Drama Blind. This has raised the anticipation for the actor’s upcoming performance in Killer’s Shopping Mall.

Poll : 0 votes