The Killer's Shopping Mall on Disney+: Release Date, airtime, plot, cast, and all you need to know

The Killer's Shopping Mall, starring Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hye-jun, is set to release on January 17, 2.024, inducing excitement among potential viewers. On December 14, Disney+ shared a poster on Instagram confirming the release date of the highly anticipated spin-off of The Killer's Shopping List.

The OTT platform dropped a teaser poster of the show illustrating the clear visuals of The Killer's Shopping Mall. A shopping cart is placed in the center of the poster with a white backdrop. At first, it seemed to be filled with groceries, however, a suspicious gun along with axes, gas masks, and toxic substances indicated by a danger sign in the cart are garnering attention.

The poster was captioned,

“Would you like to add a gun to the cart? The most dangerous and mysterious shopping mall opens."

The Killer's Shopping Mall: Release Date, airtime, plot, cast, and all you need to know

Release Date and airtime

Disney+ Korea dropped a mysteriously captivating poster for The Killer's Shopping Mall on Instagram and the X. The poster of the original series radiated a bright yet strange impression stating the “Grand Opening ''of the mall to be on January 17, 2024. The series will air on Disney+ every Wednesday local time.

Expand Tweet

Plot

The drama centers on the lives of young Jung Ji-an, who, following the death of her parents, was raised by her uncle Jung Jin-man, the owner of a mysterious shopping mall. As she grew older, she left Jung Jin-man's home to pursue her own life and enrolled in a university.

However, her life takes a bizarre turn when she receives the news of Jung Jin-man. Due to the sudden death of Jung Jin-man, she finds out new truths about him and learns about the shopping mall.

Cast

The Tale of Nine Tailed 1938 star Lee Dong-wook popular for his astonishing performing skills and ethereal visuals will be seen playing the character of Jung Jin-man in the drama based on Author Kang Ji-young's novel The Killer's Shopping Mall. Apart from being the guardian of his niece, Jung Jin-man runs a shopping mall that is not known to his niece.

The Connect actress who is known for her amazing acting skills will take on the role of Jung Jin-man's niece Ji-an. Since the two actors will be seen on the screen for the first time together, fans are anticipated to see their chemistry with each other.

Following the first poster of the Disney+ mini-series, apart from Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hye-jun, the confirmed cast members are Seo Hyun-woo, Johansun, Park Ji-bin, and Geum Hae-na.

Catch The Killer's Shopping Mall on January 17, 2024.