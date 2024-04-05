BTS to present Toy Story TinyTAN characters through Disney Pixar Korea

On Thursday, April 4, 2024, HYBE announced a collaboration with Disney Korea and Pixar for Toy Story, which will transform BTS members into animated TinyTAN characters. For the collaboration, HYBE MERCH has brought forward miniature figurines where each member will come in the form of a Toy Story character.

According to YTN, an official from HYBE said,

"This is an unprecedented collaboration between a top K-pop artist IP and a world-class animation character, and attention is focused on the synergy effect that will be created by combining the two super IPs."

The leader, RM, will play Woody, Jin will be seen as the alien, Suga will be Hamm, and J-Hope will be Forky. Meanwhile, among the maknae line members, Jimin will play Rex, Kim Taehyung will play Lotso, and Jungkook will play the character of Buzz Lightyear.

More about BTS’ TinyTAN and Toy Story

TinyTAN characters were launched in 2020 and have garnered millions of views on its YouTube videos. Thanks to games, figurines, digital goods, and other merchandise, fans have shown even more interest in the characters.

The members have previously been seen in multiple videos, including Magic Door, Dream ON, Dynamite, and more. In some videos, the characters are accompanied by a female character representing ARMY. The TinyTAN members connect with the fan through the “magic door,” which has the official symbol of BTS.

Toy Story is a widely famous animated comic film produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures. The four-part Toy Story series is the world’s first full 3D feature-length animation.

The film illustrates the life of toys that come to life once the human world sleeps with its portrayal of heartwarming friendship dynamics among living toys. Millions of fans across the globe enjoyed the animated film series for its remarkable work.

The septet is widely popular for its variety show Run BTS, in which they engage in exciting games. It was aired every Tuesday at 5.30 pm (IST) on Weverse and the Vlive app until 2022. The group once dubbed a few clips of Toy Story in Korean and showcased their voiceover skills and witty humor in one of the episodes of Run BTS.

The group members dubbed Toy Story clips in two sessions. Member RM attempted Woody, Jungkook gave his voice to Buzz Lightyear, and Jimin was seen as Rex in the second session. To many fans’ surprise, the three members were seen as the same characters they dubbed for the Toy Story TinyTAN collection.

Where to buy BTS’ Toy Story TinyTan characters?

The Toy Story TinyTAN merchandise includes six items: Miniature figurines, six pens, a PVC magnet set, a mini photo cardholder, keyrings, and a blanket. The Shinsegae Department Store in South Korea reportedly plans to feature the Toy Story TinyTAN characters that will be featured on various fashion, accessory, and lifestyle businesses starting next month.

The sales of the products commenced on Wednesday, April 3, at 11 am KST. Fans may go to the official website of Weverse or log in to the Weverse Shop app to buy the Toy Story Tiny TAN merchandise.

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are all fulfilling their national duties by serving in the military. While RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were the last members to enlist in the military in December 2023, Jin and J-Hope are drawing close to their discharge date.

The eldest member is set to return on June 12, a day before the group's 11th debut anniversary. Meanwhile, J-Hope will be discharged later in October. All the members are expected to reunite in 2025.