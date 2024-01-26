"I AM EXCITED ABOUT THIS": Fans thrilled following the trailer release for a new cooking game, 'BTS Cooking On: TinyTAN Restaurant'

BTS, known for their musical prowess, has released multiple games with intriguing plots and storylines for fans to enjoy. Previously, it was reported that HYBE LABELS would launch a simulation-based online game set to launch in 2024.

On January 25, the trailer for the game "BTS Cooking On: TinyTAN Restaurant" was released on its newly launched YouTube channel, which sent fans into a frenzy. The game is based on cooking, as it goes by its name, where fans would be creating virtual cuisine in the TinyTAN restaurant. The description said:

“Embark on a gourmet journey around the world with TinyTAN! Bring joy to others through food and spread joy all over the world in a vibrant purple happiness."

TinyTAN is widely popular for its animation and visuals starring RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, mostly based in the Mic Drop era, where the singers are seen wearing the iconic outfits from the music video of this popular hip-hop track.

Following the trailer, fans have expressed their excitement on social media. They are all geared up to show their virtual cooking skills in the game.

“Reviving my cooking mama era”: Fans react to the trailer for the "BTS Cooking On: TinyTAN Restaurant" game

HYBE Corporation joined hands with Com2uS for the upcoming virtual cooking game, which was developed by Grampus. This BTS game dropped an exciting trailer on its newly launched YouTube and TikTok channels, featuring TinyTAN characters as well as a girl representing the potential players of the game.

The video begins with a girl preparing for a cooking audition working on cuisine, however, she faces difficulty and ends up burning the dish, releasing massive smoke from the oven.

Due to the smoke, she opens the window and sees a purple whale getting closer to her. The TinyTAN members riding the whale were here to rescue her. They helped the girl and guided her throughout the video to showcase her culinary skills.

With wholesome moments bringing fun with each member's charm, the trailer got exciting while the popular hit song Butter by BTS played in the background. Fans swooned over the adorable actions of the animated characters and are all set to play the game. Many are convinced that they will get addicted to the game.

This cooking simulation game allows the player to virtually travel across the world and manage a restaurant with the TinyTAN characters. It also has a system that helps fans collect photo cards of the characters while enjoying cooking by listening to BTS songs.

According to the YouTube description of the game, pre-registration will begin in February 2024.

