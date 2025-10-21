Lee Yi-kyung’s controversy explained as the alleged victim posts additional evidence to back inappropriate messaging accusations

Known for his roles in Marry My Husband and Welcome to Waikiki, actor Lee Yi-kyung is under fire online after shocking allegations surfaced. On October 20, 2025, a post by an alleged victim quickly spread, showing screenshots of chats and photos that claim to expose the actor’s private side. In the messages, Lee allegedly suggested that multiple Korean men assault the victim. The victim’s responses seem hesitant, but the actor reportedly pushed boundaries, asking for details and continuing with explicit remarks. The chats grew more s*xual over time. He reportedly questioned the victim’s cup size, asked for nude photos, and even sent images of himself. At one point, Lee allegedly shared a BDSM test link and pressed the victim to complete it. Early exchanges were more casual, with the victim noting he seemed charming, but they quickly turned controlling and s*xual.The controversy reignited after the original post was deleted. However, in a new blog, 'A' yet again addressed rumors, this time with an &quot;evidence.&quot; As reported by K-media Sports Chosun, they admitted asking Lee for financial help once due to personal difficulties, but said they never received any. They clarified that the post was not about money. Instead, it aimed to warn other women about his alleged behaviour. &quot;The other person said they were curious about my face, so I sent them a selfie. At first, I covered my chest with a flower emoji, but they kept asking me to show it, so I sent it as is,&quot; they added.'A' also posted additional evidence, including a screen recording purportedly from Lee Yi-kyung’s official account, to verify their claims. Lee Yi-kyung’s agency denies rumors &amp; plans legal actionLee Yi-kyung’s agency Sangyoung ENT's response (Image via X/@sangyoungent)Lee Yi-kyung’s agency immediately denied all allegations. Sangyoung ENT stated that they are &quot;preparing legal action against the damages caused by the spread.&quot; &quot;Depending on the severity of this matter, we will calculate the extent of direct and indirect damages caused by the dissemination of false information and take all necessary measures,&quot; they added.Sangyoung also stated that they will protect their artists through fan reports and ongoing monitoring. They also provided an email, syent@sy-ent.com, for reporting issues.Lee Yi-kyung's previous controversy includes being intoxicated close to his residence in Jamsil. His blood alcohol concentration was recorded at 0.075%, leading to a revocation of his driving permit. At the time, his agency, HB Entertainment, acknowledged the offense, stating that he would spend time contemplating his behavior.