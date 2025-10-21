  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • Lee Yi-kyung’s controversy explained as the alleged victim posts additional evidence to back inappropriate messaging accusations

Lee Yi-kyung’s controversy explained as the alleged victim posts additional evidence to back inappropriate messaging accusations

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 21, 2025 10:16 GMT
Lee Yi-kyung (Image via Instagram/@luvlk89)
Lee Yi-kyung (Image via Instagram/@luvlk89)

Known for his roles in Marry My Husband and Welcome to Waikiki, actor Lee Yi-kyung is under fire online after shocking allegations surfaced. On October 20, 2025, a post by an alleged victim quickly spread, showing screenshots of chats and photos that claim to expose the actor’s private side.

Ad

In the messages, Lee allegedly suggested that multiple Korean men assault the victim. The victim’s responses seem hesitant, but the actor reportedly pushed boundaries, asking for details and continuing with explicit remarks. The chats grew more s*xual over time.

He reportedly questioned the victim’s cup size, asked for nude photos, and even sent images of himself. At one point, Lee allegedly shared a BDSM test link and pressed the victim to complete it. Early exchanges were more casual, with the victim noting he seemed charming, but they quickly turned controlling and s*xual.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The controversy reignited after the original post was deleted. However, in a new blog, 'A' yet again addressed rumors, this time with an "evidence." As reported by K-media Sports Chosun, they admitted asking Lee for financial help once due to personal difficulties, but said they never received any. They clarified that the post was not about money. Instead, it aimed to warn other women about his alleged behaviour.

"The other person said they were curious about my face, so I sent them a selfie. At first, I covered my chest with a flower emoji, but they kept asking me to show it, so I sent it as is," they added.
Ad

'A' also posted additional evidence, including a screen recording purportedly from Lee Yi-kyung’s official account, to verify their claims.

Lee Yi-kyung’s agency denies rumors & plans legal action

Lee Yi-kyung&rsquo;s agency Sangyoung ENT&#039;s response (Image via X/@sangyoungent)
Lee Yi-kyung’s agency Sangyoung ENT's response (Image via X/@sangyoungent)

Lee Yi-kyung’s agency immediately denied all allegations. Sangyoung ENT stated that they are "preparing legal action against the damages caused by the spread."

Ad
"Depending on the severity of this matter, we will calculate the extent of direct and indirect damages caused by the dissemination of false information and take all necessary measures," they added.

Sangyoung also stated that they will protect their artists through fan reports and ongoing monitoring. They also provided an email, syent@sy-ent.com, for reporting issues.

Lee Yi-kyung's previous controversy includes being intoxicated close to his residence in Jamsil. His blood alcohol concentration was recorded at 0.075%, leading to a revocation of his driving permit. At the time, his agency, HB Entertainment, acknowledged the offense, stating that he would spend time contemplating his behavior.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Jha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications