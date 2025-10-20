  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • ‘Marry My Husband’s' Lee Yi-kyung refutes allegations of inappropriate messaging and announces legal action

‘Marry My Husband’s' Lee Yi-kyung refutes allegations of inappropriate messaging and announces legal action

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 20, 2025 14:30 GMT
Lee Yi-kyung (Image via Instagram/@luvlk89)
Lee Yi-kyung (Image via Instagram/@luvlk89)

On Monday, October 20, Marry My Husband actor Lee Yi-kyung's agency, Sangyoung Entertainment released an official statement refuting the allegations that were made by an anonymous netizen through a blog post on October 19. The post included the netizen's alleged text conversation screenshots where the actor was seen making vulgar and inappropriate statements towards the netizen.

Ad

However, the agency stated that the allegations are false and also expressed that they will be taking legal action against the netizen for spreading malicious rumors against the actor, Lee Yi-kyung. Here's what the statement read:

“Hello, this is Sangyoung ENT. First, we would like to express our gratitude to everyone who has shown support and love to actor Lee Yi Kyung. Regarding the online community and social media posts circulating online, we are preparing legal action against the spread of false information and malicious rumors."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The statement continued,

"Given the severity of the situation, we will assess the direct and indirect damages resulting from the false rumors and take the appropriate measures needed. Regarding this matter, not only writing about them, but also indiscriminately posting or distributing them, is subject to legal action. "

The agency conclusively added,

"Please be mindful to avoid unnecessary damage. Furthermore, we will do our best to protect our artist through fan reports and monitoring. Thank you.”
Ad

All you need to know about the blog post raising allegations against the Marry My Husband actor, Lee Yi-kyung

Through the blog post made on October 19 by an anonymous netizen, the actor Lee Yi-kyung was reportedly involved in a vague relationship with the netizen in the past. They expressed that they couldn't recover all their evidence since they changed their phone in between, but they intended to unveil the alleged true personality of the actor.

Ad

They also stated that the conversation showcased the netizen participating and encouraging the actor's behavior, but they clarified that it was only acting. From the screenshots revealed by the netizen, the actor allegedly threatened that he would have three Korean men r*pe the netizen, one of the men included the actor's best friend.

Ad

Another screenshot also showcased Lee Yi-kyung inquiring about the netizen's cup size. They later exchanged their KakaoTalk contacts and continued to have many conversations. The screenshots shared from their Kakao Talk conversations involved more s*xual remarks from the actor and also him allegedly demanding a picture of the netizen's private body parts.

When she disagreed to send the photos, the actor allegedly cursed at her. The last screenshot also showcased Lee Yi-kyung sending a BDSM Test link for the netizen to take. Following the release of the blog post, the actor was heavily criticized on the internet for his alleged s*xual misconduct with the netizen. However, with the latest refutation from the actor's agency, fans and netizens are unsure about the speculations.

Ad

On the other hand, for those who are unaware, Lee Yi-kyung is a South Korean actor who starred in several famous K-dramas such as My Love from the Star, Descendants of the Sun, Confession Couple, Welcome to Waikiki, and more. Most recently, he worked in the 2024 K-drama series, Marry My Husband, alongside Park Min-young

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications