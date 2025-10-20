‘Marry My Husband’s' Lee Yi-kyung refutes allegations of inappropriate messaging and announces legal action

On Monday, October 20, Marry My Husband actor Lee Yi-kyung's agency, Sangyoung Entertainment released an official statement refuting the allegations that were made by an anonymous netizen through a blog post on October 19. The post included the netizen's alleged text conversation screenshots where the actor was seen making vulgar and inappropriate statements towards the netizen.However, the agency stated that the allegations are false and also expressed that they will be taking legal action against the netizen for spreading malicious rumors against the actor, Lee Yi-kyung. Here's what the statement read:“Hello, this is Sangyoung ENT. First, we would like to express our gratitude to everyone who has shown support and love to actor Lee Yi Kyung. Regarding the online community and social media posts circulating online, we are preparing legal action against the spread of false information and malicious rumors.&quot;The statement continued,&quot;Given the severity of the situation, we will assess the direct and indirect damages resulting from the false rumors and take the appropriate measures needed. Regarding this matter, not only writing about them, but also indiscriminately posting or distributing them, is subject to legal action. &quot;The agency conclusively added,&quot;Please be mindful to avoid unnecessary damage. Furthermore, we will do our best to protect our artist through fan reports and monitoring. Thank you.”All you need to know about the blog post raising allegations against the Marry My Husband actor, Lee Yi-kyungThrough the blog post made on October 19 by an anonymous netizen, the actor Lee Yi-kyung was reportedly involved in a vague relationship with the netizen in the past. They expressed that they couldn't recover all their evidence since they changed their phone in between, but they intended to unveil the alleged true personality of the actor.They also stated that the conversation showcased the netizen participating and encouraging the actor's behavior, but they clarified that it was only acting. From the screenshots revealed by the netizen, the actor allegedly threatened that he would have three Korean men r*pe the netizen, one of the men included the actor's best friend.Another screenshot also showcased Lee Yi-kyung inquiring about the netizen's cup size. They later exchanged their KakaoTalk contacts and continued to have many conversations. The screenshots shared from their Kakao Talk conversations involved more s*xual remarks from the actor and also him allegedly demanding a picture of the netizen's private body parts.When she disagreed to send the photos, the actor allegedly cursed at her. The last screenshot also showcased Lee Yi-kyung sending a BDSM Test link for the netizen to take. Following the release of the blog post, the actor was heavily criticized on the internet for his alleged s*xual misconduct with the netizen. However, with the latest refutation from the actor's agency, fans and netizens are unsure about the speculations. On the other hand, for those who are unaware, Lee Yi-kyung is a South Korean actor who starred in several famous K-dramas such as My Love from the Star, Descendants of the Sun, Confession Couple, Welcome to Waikiki, and more. Most recently, he worked in the 2024 K-drama series, Marry My Husband, alongside Park Min-young