"Literally why"— Netizens divided over Single's Inferno 4 Jun-seo allegedly wearing a durag in the show's latest episodes

On Tuesday, February 6, Single's Inferno 4 released its latest episodes. Among the several events that rolled out in the two episodes, one particular moment caught the attention of many viewers. One of the male contestants, Jun-seo, was seen wearing a durag on his head.

The item of clothing is a hair protectant and is considered to be a significant part of the Black and African-American culture. Since durags have much history with their community, it is often seen as an act of cultural appropriation when people outside the community use them as an accessory or for aesthetic purposes. Therefore, when Jun-seo was seen wearing the same, many viewers criticized him for the same. One X user tweeted,

"Literally why does junseo have on a durag in episode 10."

"watching singles inferno. Is junseo in a durag????" said a fan on X.

"not seeing many people talk about junseo and that fckass durag on his head…" added another fan.

"IS THIS MAN JUNSEO FR WEARIN A DURAG RN," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens criticized the Single's Inferno 4 contestant for wearing a durag during the show's latest episode.

"IM NOT TRIPPING TOO RIGHT," stated a fan on X.

"junseo wearing a durag??!!!" commented an X user.

"uuuh someone explains to me why junseo has a durag," added an X user.

"junseo in that durag............ dpmo," said a netizen.

All you need to know about the latest season of Netflix South Korean reality dating show, Single's Inferno 4

Single's Inferno 4 is the latest sequel to the South Korean reality dating show produced by Netflix. The show premiered on January 14, and the contestants include Yuk Jun-seo, Jung Tae-oh, Kim Te-hwan, Kwon Ki-ha, Ahn Sung-hoon, Hong Sung-ho, Lee Si-an, Kim Min-seol, and Kim Hye-jin.

The reality dating show also seats a group of panelists who comment and react to the happenings of the series. The panelists include DEX (former Single's Inferno contestant), Lee Da-hee, Hong Jin-kyung, Cho Kyun-hyun, and Jung Han-hae. The series is expected to have a total of twelve episodes. Since ten episodes have already been released, the final two episodes will roll out February 11.

Single's Inferno is a reality dating show that premiered in 2021. The show revolves around gathering a group of single contestants on a deserted island. The contestants are asked to survive on the limited resources available on the island, and they can use their time on the island to bond and make matches with their fellow contestants.

Every day, the contestants are made to pick their choices, and when a match is made, the couple is sent to Paradise for a romantic date night. Paradise is a place contrasting with the island, where luxury and resources overflow. While the contestants can go to Paradise with multiple contestants on the island, they are expected to choose their final partners at the show's end.

Fans and netizens have been excitedly looking forward to the matches that will result from Single's Inferno 4.

