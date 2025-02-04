“Get an entirely new batch of men PLEASE”- Single's Inferno 4’s male cast leaves viewers disappointed following their behavior in the latest episodes

On Tuesday, February 4, the latest episodes of Single's Inferno 4 were released, and many fans and netizens have not been happy with the events in the same. Following the episodes' landing on the internet, several people shared their disappointment with the male cast members of the reality dating show.

While the viewers initially had high hopes for the male contestants of the show, they've recently been losing hope due to their indecisiveness, lack of communication, and absence of commitment to the female contestants. They also expressed that the contestants they thought were green flags allegedly turned out to be red flags. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"all these men are such herbivores my god, recast all the season 4 women for season 5 and get an entirely new batch of men PLEASE"

More fans criticized the male contestants, calling them "disappointing" and "boring" among other things.

"Te-hwan is so disappointing. His heart and his efforts are not in equilibrium. Too slow to understand women." said a fan on X

"This two Episodes gave absolutely nothing. I can’t wait for the show to end I’m tired" added another fan

"Frfr they're all disappointing except Theo who stays clear, honest and true until the end. Taewhan is a narcissistic, Dong Ho is a puppet, Jun-Seo is lost and playing with women's hearts, and Jeong-Su is boring as f*ck" commented an X user

More fans and netizens talked about their declining interest in Single's Inferno 4 especially due to the male contestants of the show.

"I don't even have expectations for #SinglesInferno4 anymore but damn they manage to still disappoint" commented a netizen

"I honestly have no hope to these men after watching latest episode. Even the green flag people claimed to be, Taehwan and Dong Ho kinda shocked me. Taehwa with his one way communication, Dong Ho with his flip flap feeling" stated a fan

"I need a lesbian version of #SinglesInferno4 because they only ever find the girls with personalities, I've found like 4 nice men over the course of 4 seasons of blank-faced oblivious egoistic misogynistic men" added an X user

"Men always disappoint us… they could’ve been the “IT COUPLE” if he were sincere about his feelings… I’ve lost my faith in him, but it’s still not too late, he could still win Jiyeon’s heart…" said another X user

All you need to know about the latest sequel of Netflix's South Korean reality dating show, Single's Inferno 4

Single's Inferno 4 is the latest season of Netflix's South Korean reality dating show. The show premiered in 2021, and it revolved around gathering a group of single and flirty contestants on a deserted island. While they are asked to survive with limited resources, they are provided with an escape every time they match with another contestant.

When a match between two Single's Inferno contestants is made, they are given the opportunity to have a romantic date night at Paradise, a place where luxury and resources overflow. While people can make several matches during their time on the island, they are expected to choose their final pick at the end of the season.

The natural competitiveness of the show caught the attention of many viewers, and soon, Single's Inferno rolled out three successful seasons of the reality dating show. On January 14, the latest season was rolled out, and the contestants include Yuk Jun-seo, Jung Tae-oh, Kim Te-hwan, Kwon Ki-ha, Ahn Sung-hoon, Hong Sung-ho, Lee Si-an, Kim Min-seol, and Kim Hye-jin.

The finale of the same is scheduled to be released on February 11. As the sequel nears its end, fans and netizens have been curious to see the final couples of the reality dating show.

