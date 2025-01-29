“Free Youjin from this love triangle”— Single's Inferno 4 Ep 9 & 10 double date preview with Si-an, Yun-seo, You-jin, and Jeong-su outrages netizens

On Tuesday, January 28, the latest episodes of Single's Inferno 4 were released. At the end of the eighth episode, the preview of the upcoming episodes— ninth and tenth— was revealed, causing much outrage among netizens. In the preview, it was showcased that the two couples, Si-an and Jun-seo, and You-jin and Jeong-seu, will be going on a double date.

Following this, many fans were frustrated about the unpredictability of the show. They expressed that much of the show's plot allegedly revolved around creating more drama and love triangles between the contestants, resulting in the viewers not being able to not being able to consistently root for a couple.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Free Youjin from this love triangle...plus the fact that the panels hate her will make the next episode worse...save my baby," wrote a fan on X.

"cant say i’m excited for the double date next week. knowing how the producers are towards youjin, the whole segment will probably be about the love triangle and we’ll be lucky to even see 1 minute of her and it’ll probably just be 4th wheeling," said a fan on X.

"You know what’s funny? Every time I watch singles inferno, I feel like I’m the 15th contestant because my feelings keep changing every episode... I’ll just watch it until the end, enjoy and relax, and decide not to ship anyone," added another fan.

"Fr people should know by now how this inferno should be. After shipping two people in earlier eps from season two (WELL MY SHIPS FAILED), I decided to just allow myself embrace these fleeting moments," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens also talked about how the double date was unfair for the other Single's Inferno 4 contestants of the show, especially You-jin.

"Why did they merge the dates, if they somehow have both junseo and jeongsu flirting with sian while youjin watches, I am going to go feral," stated a fan.

"Give me one good reason for doing this. They want to drag out sian drama so bad :/" added an X user.

"I feel it will be Yu Jin flirting with Jeong Su and Jun Seo and Sian being annoyed seeing it. And look like Yu Jin back off her interest over Don ho after that paradise," said a netizen.

"That’s what I was thinking, my girl goes to paradise after so long and that too a double date where both the men likes another women," commented another X user.

Single's Inferno 4: All you need to know about Netflix's latest sequel for its South Korean reality dating show

Single's Inferno 4 is the latest season of Netflix's South Korean reality dating show. It premiered on January 14 on Netflix, and two new episodes of the show are expected to be rolled out every Tuesday. Therefore, the last episode of Single's Inferno 4, revealing the final couples, is scheduled to air on February 11.

The contestants of this season are Yuk Jun-seo, Jung Tae-oh, Kim Te-hwan, Kwon Ki-ha, Ahn Sung-hoon, Hong Sung-ho, Lee Si-an, Kim Min-seol, Bae Ji-yeon, and Kim Hye-jin. The sequel is expected to hold a total of twelve episodes, and with the series almost nearing its end, many fans and netizens are curious to see which contestants will become couples this season.

On the other hand, Single's Inferno is a dating show that first premiered in 2021, and received a positive response from its viewers. Following the same, three sequels have been rolled out. The show revolves around a group of single and flirty contestants, who are gathered together on a deserted island with limited resources.

When a match between the contestants takes place, they get a momentary escape to 'Paradise', where resources and luxury overflow. Here, the couple gets to spend a romantic date night together. While the contestants can choose different matches to go to Paradise for a date night, they have to fix their pick towards the show, thereby choosing their final partner.

With the preview of the ninth and tenth episodes leaving viewers over the cliffhanger, fans have been eagerly looking forward to what the upcoming episodes of Single's Inferno 4 hold. The same will be released next Tuesday on Netflix, on February 4.

