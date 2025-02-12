Love Scout tops February 2025 Drama Brand Reputation Rankings: Complete list

On February 12, the Korean Business Research Institute unveiled the brand reputation rankings for dramas in February 2025, with SBS's Love Scout securing the top position.

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 17 popular dramas, using big data collected from January 11 to February 11.

Love Scout achieved a brand reputation index of 16,384,706 for February. Among the drama's top-ranked keywords in the keyword analysis were "Lee Jun Hyuk," "Han Ji Min," and "honey-sweet chemistry," while its top-ranked related terms were "sweet," "date," and "confess."

The show's positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 90.83% positive reactions. The top five dramas in the February brand reputation rankings are as follows:

Love Scout, The Tale of Lady Ok, Squid Game 2, Moving, and Study Group dominate February 2025 reputation rankings

In addition to topping the drama rankings, Love Scout also dominated the actor brand reputation rankings. Lead actor Lee Jun Hyuk secured the first position with a brand reputation index of 10,689,968, reflecting his rising popularity and the show's success.

Meanwhile, The Tale of Lady Ok stars Lim Ji Yeon and Choo Young Woo held the second and fourth spots, respectively, in the actor rankings, highlighting their impactful performances.

The Tale of Lady Ok held onto its spot in second place, this drama garnered a brand reputation index of 14,441,150. Its compelling narrative and strong character development have resonated with audiences, contributing to its sustained high ranking.

Squid Game 2 came in at a close third, the much-anticipated sequel secured a brand reputation index of 13,769,526. The series continues to captivate viewers with its intense plot and character arcs as Season 3 is scheduled to be released on June 27, 2025.

Meanwhile, despite facing the lowest viewership ratings in South Korea, When the Stars Gossip starring Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin ranked 9th in February brand reputation statistics. Episode 12 earned 2.073% viewership nationwide.

Furthermore, despite being released in 2021 on Disney+, Moving, continues to dominate viewership, ranking 12th this month.

Here are the top 17 K-dramas and series ranked for this month:

Love Scout The Tale of Lady Ok Squid Game 2 Iron Family The Queen Who Crowns Unmasked Motel California Cinderella Game When the Stars Gossip The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call Who Is She! Moving Study Group My Merry Marriage Desperate Mrs. Seon Ju Check in Hanyang Namib

Viewers can watch When the Stars Gossip, Squid Game 2, and The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call on Netflix. Meanwhile, Moving is available on Disney+. The rest of the dramas can either be watched on Viki or TVING, and they are also available on Netflix in selected regions worldwide.

