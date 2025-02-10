When The Stars Gossip episode 12 recap: Go-eun confronts Eve after seeing her at Ryong's place further complicating everyone's relationship dynamics

Episode 12 of the sci-fi romantic drama When The Stars Gossip begins with Eve visiting Ryong to collaborate on a report detailing recent incidents aboard the space station. Ryong, however, declines her suggestion to work at an internet café, leaving the door open for her to join him inside his quarters. This gesture signifies a thawing in their previously strained relationship.

As they spend time together, their mutual attraction becomes evident, leading to a moment of intimacy. However, their encounter is abruptly interrupted by the arrival of Go-eun, Ryong's former partner, who brings along his pet turtle.

As the episode approaches its end, the repercussions of the characters' actions become evident. The Chief and Si-Won observe Eve and Ryong together, prompting them to review surveillance footage from the space station.

Their investigation reveals that an incubator was operational near the tent during a time when all other systems were shut down. This discovery leads the Chief to suspect a clandestine collaboration between Kang-Su and Ryong.

The episode concludes with a sense of impending consequences, Ryong walks into the Seoul Space Control Center room and sees Chief Kang, Kang-su, and others watching the tape from the spacecraft from the time when Ryong and Eve were stranded. The ambiguous ending does not reveal whether the team discovered the intimate moment shared between Ryong and Eve in space.

When The Stars Gossip episode 12: Eve and Ryong's rekindled connection

When The Stars Gossip episode 12 opens where episode 11 left with Eve and Ryong kissing each other. Their intimate moment is halted by the unexpected arrival of Go-eun, Ryong's former partner, who brings along his pet turtle. Expressing a desire to converse privately with Eve, Go-eun's initial intent seems confrontational.

Simultaneously, Mina tells Seung-jun (Heo Nam-jun) to go and negotiate with Kang-su (Oh Jung-se) about the lottery ticket. Mina lashes out at Seung-jun for losing the ticket in the first place and costing them all the winning jackpot.

Meanwhile, as the evening progresses, Eve and Go-eun find common ground over shared drinks in a restaurant. Their candid conversation about loving Ryong (Lee Min-ho) reveals mutual vulnerabilities and perspectives, leading to an unforeseen camaraderie. The night culminates with both women inadvertently falling asleep in Ryong's bed, symbolizing a complex intertwining of their lives

Parallel to the main storyline, the episode explores the dynamics between Mina and Seung-Jun. The two colleagues find themselves drawn to each other, leading to an intimate encounter. Their budding relationship faces immediate challenges when Kang-Su discovers them together.

In a bid to deflect the awkwardness of the situation, Mina and Seung-jun apologize to Kang-su, referencing a previous misunderstanding involving a lottery ticket. This subplot adds depth to the narrative, highlighting the personal lives of the supporting characters and the interconnectedness of their experiences.

In a gesture that underscores the cultural backdrop of the series, Ryong's mothers invite Eve over for a meal. Their intention is to express gratitude to Eve for saving Ryong during their space mission.

This meeting serves as an opportunity for Eve to gain insight into Ryong's family dynamics and the values that have shaped him. The interaction offers viewers a glimpse into traditional customs and the importance of familial bonds in the characters' lives.

When The Stars Gossip episode 12 also delves into the professional challenges faced by the characters. Eve and Ryong are tasked with drafting a comprehensive report on the incidents that transpired aboard the space station prior to their rescue.

While Eve is focused on ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the report, Ryong is preoccupied with their personal interactions during the mission, particularly their intimate moment in zero gravity. This divergence in priorities highlights the ethical dilemmas they face, balancing personal feelings with professional responsibilities.

When The Stars Gossip episodes 10 and 11 synopsis

In episodes 10 and 11 of When The Stars Gossip, the narrative shifts from the vastness of space to the complexities of life on Earth. The protagonists, Gong Ryong and Eve Kim grapple with personal revelations, evolving relationships, and the scrutiny of their recent space ordeal.

When The Stars Gossip episode 10 opens with a helicopter landing in Seoul, marking the return of astronauts Gong Ryong (Lee Min-ho), Eve Kim (Gong Hyo-jin), and their colleague Park Dong-ha. They are greeted by a throng of reporters eager for insights into their harrowing experience.

During the press conference, Dong-ha boldly professes his admiration for Eve, attributing his decision to return to space to his feelings for her. This declaration leaves both Eve and Ryong visibly uncomfortable, especially as Ryong's former partner, Go-eun, expresses her desire to marry him immediately.

As they reintegrate into life on Earth, Ryong and Eve undergo medical evaluations to readjust to Earth's gravity. Ryong, struggling with the transition, requires assistance for basic tasks. Dong-ha seizes this opportunity to confront Ryong privately, asserting that both Eve and Go-eun are off-limits and urging him to forget any intimate moments shared in space.

Episode 10 of When The Stars Gossip delves into the strained dynamics between Ryong and Go-eun. Go-eun confronts Ryong about his lack of transparency regarding his feelings for Eve and chastises him for omitting significant details about their time in space. Overwhelmed by emotion, she breaks down, a moment witnessed by Kang-su, hinting at potential future complications.

Eve, on the other hand, is approached by Tae-hui, who inquires about the specifics of the space incident, particularly Ryong's interest in the observation module. Eve remains reticent, choosing not to disclose the intimate moments she shared with Ryong.

Despite the tension, Ryong attempts to maintain a connection by leaving her thoughtful notes with her meals. However, the episode culminates with Eve distancing herself, suggesting that their space encounter was a mistake and advising Ryong to forget her as she plans to return to space soon.

Episode 11 of When The Stars Gossip shifts focus to the character's personal lives and the looming investigation into the space incident. Eve returns home and confronts her past, reading a letter that reveals she was abandoned at birth, a discovery that deepens her sense of isolation. She finds herself reminiscing about Ryong and the bond they formed.

Ryong reunites with his mothers, who humorously advise him on his romantic entanglements, leading him to seek solace outside. Meanwhile, in When The Stars Gossip episode 11, colleagues Mina and Seung-jun visit the clinic, where a brief interaction with Ryong hints at underlying tensions and unresolved issues.

The narrative introduces a subplot involving Go-eun and Kang-su. Still reeling from her breakup, Go-eun is comforted by Kang-su, who expresses his desire to fill the void in her life, suggesting potential romantic developments.

The core tension arises from an internal investigation led by Tae-hui. Surveillance footage suggests that Ryong and Eve may have shared an intimate moment in space. Tae-hui instructs them to provide a minute-by-minute account of their time aboard the space station. Eve advises Ryong to omit certain details, leading to a public disagreement that further fuels suspicions.

As the episode progresses, the focus shifts to the "lottery crew," a group of astronauts entangled in a subplot involving a missing lottery ticket. This storyline in When The Stars Gossip, while seemingly tangential, underscores the theme of secrecy and the consequences of hidden actions.

When The Stars Gossip episodes 13 and 14 will be aired on February 15 and 16, 2025, on Netflix and tvN.

