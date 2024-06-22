Lovely Runner fame Byeon Woo-seok personally hands out flowers to reporters and hints at his upcoming project at the Manila press conference

Byeon Woo-seok, a well-known South Korean actor best known for the K-drama Lovely Runner, surprised the Philippine media by giving each reporter a bouquet of yellow roses.

This transpired at his June 21, 2024, press conference at Shangri-La The Fort Hotel ahead of his fan meeting. The actor is set to meet his fans at the New Frontier Theater as part of his Asia Fanmeeting Tour: Summer Letter in Manila, on June 22, 2024. Kring Kim chaired the press conference, arranged by promoter Pulp Live World at 4 pm in the hotel's Bonifacio Hall.

Byeon Woo-seok appeared with a bundle of yellow roses along with his managers after the press conference organizer, Kring Kim, introduced him. The Lovely Runner star walked to each table and handed a rose to every journalist present. The gesture stunned everyone, and the actor's kindness moved the journalists.

The significance of a yellow rose is related to the actor's K-drama, Lovely Runner, in which he meets Im Sol (played by Kim Hye-yoon) for the first time while she is carrying a yellow umbrella and running towards him. Additionally, a yellow rose universally symbolizes friendship and care, which further impressed the journalists.

Byeon Woo-seok hints at his upcoming K-drama in the near future

The 32-year-old South Korean actor entered the venue wearing a gray summer blazer with a round-neck T-shirt and black trousers. He greeted everyone and answered every question thrown at him. During the press conference, he hinted at his upcoming K-drama, which will be announced within the next few months.

He said:

"Thank you so much for your overwhelming love, not just to me but also to Ryu Sunjae. I hope I can see all of you tomorrow. Please look forward to my next project which will be released in few months." as reported by Cosmopolitan.

Byeon Woo-seok delighted his fans with this and asked everyone to look forward to it. Meanwhile, at the press conference, he revealed about being overwhelmed by Lovely Runner's sudden global popularity.

Admitting to still adjusting to his newfound fame, the actor expressed his gratitude to fans for showing their love for his show, which released its first episode on April 8, 2024. He expressed his amazement at the large number of people who had gathered at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on June 20, 2024, when he arrived in Manila.

In the press conference, Byeon Woo-seok revealed that he would have become a coffee shop owner if he didn't become an actor and that despite not being a fan of coffee, he enjoys the art of making it and serving it to guests. As the conversations went on, Byeon Woo-seok opened up to the journalists about his wish as an actor where he wanted all his characters to be remembered by his fans.

When asked if he would do a romantic-comedy K-drama next, the actor replied that he would consider the script if it makes for an interesting read like Lovely Runner. He expressed his yearning to star in many romantic-comedy dramas in the future and asked everyone to look forward to his upcoming release announcement.

His fan meeting event, "Summer Letter in Manila," will be held at 6 pm on June 22, 2024. This is the Lovely Runner actor's first-ever Asia fan meet tour and his first event in Manila.

In other news, Byeon Woo-seok attended the Prada fashion show in Milan on June 16, 2024. He was spotted sitting beside TWICE's Sana and wearing Prada's latest menswear ensemble in a navy blue knitted sweater along with navy blue bootcut trousers and a white belt.