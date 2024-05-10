Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye-yoon and Byeon Woo-seok top TV-OTT Drama Actors Popularity Rankings replacing Queen of Tears’ stars

On May 8, 2024, Lovely Runner stars, Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon, ranked in the top two spots on the TV-OTT Drama Actors Popularity Rankings list on FUNDex. The actors replaced the previous placeholders, Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won, who featured in the hit Netflix drama titled Queen of Tears.

The time-slip romance drama, Lovely Runner, ranked #1 among the most buzzworthy dramas on Good Data Corporation's May 8 FUNdex update. This marked the show's first time to hold that position since its launch on April 8.

It is to be noted that Queen of Tears ended on April 28, 2024, after airing its two-hour-long last episode. The main actors of the show had maintained their global popularity until May 8, before being dethroned by the ongoing tvN drama's lead pair.

Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon's popularity skyrocketed post the release of Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner releases new episodes on Monday-Tuesday on tvN at 8:50 pm KST. The show features Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon as the lead couple. Based on the webtoon Tomorrow's Best, the drama revolves around the life of Im Sol, a devoted follower of the K-pop idol, Ryu Sun-jae.

Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon rank in #1 and #2 on the TV-OTT drama actors popularity chart. (Image via screenshot/FUNdex)

Byeon Woo-seok previously appeared on the Record of Youth (2020), Netflix's 20th Century Girl (2022), and Strong Girl Nam Soon (2023). The new South Korean heartthrob ranked at #9 on the Good Data Corporation's FUNdex of top TV-OTT Drama Actors Popularity chart.

He dropped to #10 after playing the charismatic villain in the 2023 Netflix drama Strong Girl Nam Soon, a spin-off of the popular series Strong Girl Bong Soon. However, with Lovely Runner, Byeon Woo-seok has established a solid foundation after replacing South Korean superstar, Kim Soo-hyun, in the recent May 8 update.

The South Korean actor currently holds a topicality share of 11.20%. This denotes an actor's relevancy on social media, which is detemined by how much the audience talks and posts about them online.

Meanwhile, actress Kim Hye-yoon was previously seen in the cult classic drama, Sky Castle (2018-2019), Extraordinary You (2019), Secret Royal Inspector & Joy (2021), and Snowdrop (2021-2022).

Furthermore, the South Korean actress had a cameo appearance in the drama Record of Youth. Byeon Woo-seok was also part of the same show as he played the role of a model-turned-actor, Won Hae-hyo. The actress currently has a 10.35% topicality share on the latest FUNDex list. Her second-best score was for the show, Sky Castle, when she was placed at third place in 2019.

Meanwhile, viewers are hooked to the ongoing tvN drama Lovely Runner. The show follows the life of Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok), who makes a stunning debut as a K-pop idol. However, he struggles with the demanding challenges of fame behind the scenes.

Sun-jae's devoted fan, Im Sol (Kim Hye-yoon), rejoices in his presence from afar. She is an ambitious film director but unfortunately, she meets with an accident. She finally finds solace in Sun-jae's song despite her dashed hopes.

In a shocking turn of events, she travels 15 years back in time, before her accident and Sun-jae's tragic death happened.