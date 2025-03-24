“Main character things” — Fans react as Chuncheon City plans new tourist hotspots after BTS’ Taehyung boosts Pungmul market’s popularity

On March 24, 2025, MBN News reported that due to BTS' Taehyung (V), Chuncheon City Chuncheon City has committed ₩1 billion (approximately $684,000) to enhance the Pungmul Market. Following his visit to the place, several BTS fans frequented the market, turning it into a new tourist spot. The plan will include a 'V photo zone' and flea markets for foreigners.

The development plan aims to preserve the market's traditional charm while improving infrastructure and amenities to accommodate increased tourism. Officials envision transforming the market into a cultural landmark that celebrates local heritage and appeals to both domestic and international visitors.

In December 2023, Taehyung began his mandatory military service, joining the 2nd Army Corps stationed in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province. On February 23, 2025, he shared a photo on Instagram depicting himself in military uniform seated on a bench at Pungmul Market.

This bench, located under the Gyeongchun Line railway bridge, features an engraving from "Camellia Blossoms," a novel by local author Kim Yu-jeong.

Fans flooded social media to boast about the Love Me Again singer-songwriter's influence in turning a marketplace into a popular tourist spot. One fan wrote on X:

"Main character things."

Supporters praised the Grammy-nominated idol for his "impact."

"They will even open a V photo zone at Chuncheon's Pungmul Market! Taehyung’s impact is crazy, his presence alone turns places into landmarks," a fan wrote.

"This is the kind of power that can't be denied or dimmed, whatever false information that sh1tty company tries to peddle. Kim Taehyung will always be loved and wanted by the public. And we will make sure he knows that," another fan wrote.

"His impact is insane," another fan added.

Several fans added that due to BTS' V's "enormous popularity," he was chosen as "Seoul Tourism ambassador."

"Do u know how insane this is???? Tae impact is unstoppable," a fan reacted.

"OMG KIM TAEHYUNG’s Impact," another fan added.

"His enormous popularity is also one of the reasons why he is/was (I’m not sure) the Seoul Tourism ambassador. Anything he touches turns into gold," another fan said.

More about BTS' Taehyung's enlisting in the 2nd Army Corps stationed in Chuncheon

On December 11, 2023, Taehyung began his military service. Following the completion of basic training, he was assigned to the Republic of Korea Army's 2nd Division on January 18, 2025.

The Division is also known as the 'Ssangyong Unit,' stationed in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province. Within this Division, BTS' V serves in the Special Task Force of the Military Police Corps.

In June 2024, during the Chuncheon 2024 Veteran Cultural Festival, the Rainy Day singer-songwriter was observed patrolling in his Special Duty Team (SDT) uniform. He was clad in an all-black outfit with a cap and baton. BTS' V's presence was noted by attendees and media alike.

A notable interaction occurred with veteran singer Lee Ji-young of Big Mama, who initially did not recognize him in uniform. Upon realization, she expressed admiration for his respectful demeanor and appearance.

In other news, BTS' V will be officially discharged from his mandatory military duties on June 10, 2025.

