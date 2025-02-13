  • home icon
  "Make so much sense" - Fans thrilled as Woo Do-hwan is reportedly cast to play Hyun Bin's younger brother in Made in Korea

By Nandini S I
Modified Feb 13, 2025 11:04 GMT
Fans thrilled as Woo Do-hwan is reportedly cast to play Hyun Bin&rsquo;s younger brother in Made in Korea
Fans thrilled as Woo Do-hwan is reportedly cast to play Hyun Bin’s younger brother in Made in Korea (Images: Instagram.com/@vast.ent and @wdohwan)

Disney+'s upcoming drama Made In Korea just saw a new addition to its cast. The drama, which stars Hyun Bin in the lead, will now also feature Woo Do-hwan, as reported on JTBC News on February 13, 2025.

Woo Do-hwan will play the role of Hyun Bin's character, Baek Ki Tae's younger brother. Here's how the fans reacted to the news of Woo Do-hwan's addition to Made in Korea drama:

"Hb and woo dohwan as brothers just make so much sense 🤓😙"
"WOO DO HWAN AS HYUN BIN’S YOUNGER BROTHER OH WE CHEERED" a user wrote.
"I'm so proud of my boy! He's such a versatile actor, always showing new facets! Go for it! #WooDoHwan" a fan wrote.
"HE'S GONNA PLAY BAEK KITAE'S YOUNGER BROTHER? that means hyun bin x woo dowhan in one frame is imminent" a fan replied.

Fans were excited to see the two versatile actors share the screen space. They showed appreciation and support for the drama's cast. Seeing Woo Do-hwan in a new role is a treat for many, as we can see:

"Ok I'm invested. Just for him. Well and hyun bin but… him." a user wrote.
"#HyunBin and #WooDoHwan as brothers, ok I'm in!😍" a fan wrote.
"they kinda nailed this" a user commented.

Made in Korea: Plot, Cast, and everything you need to know

Made in Korea is set the 1970s South Korea. The drama follows Baek Ki-tae, an ambitious man who thirsts for power and wealth. Jang Gun-young (played by Jung Woo-sung) is a prosecutor with sharp instincts and fierce tenacity. When faced with a major incident, he puts all his might to stop Baek Ki-tae.

The rest of the cast includes a lobbyist named Choi Yoo-Ji (played by Won Ji-An), an investigator named Oh Ye-Jin (played by Seo Eun-Su), Bae Geum-Ji (played by Cho Yeo-Jeong) and Chief Secretary Cheon Seok-Joong (played by Jung Sung-Il). The exact details of Woo Do-hwan's role in the drama are yet unknown.

Hyun Bin was recently spotted in Thailand, reportedly filming for the drama. This drama will be directed by Woo Min-ho, who also directed Hyun Bin's latest film Harbin, marking his debut as a drama director. The release date for Made in Korea is not yet unveiled. It is slated to air on Disney+ sometime in 2025 though.

Woo Do-hwan was last seen in the drama Mr Plankton, where he played a terminally ill man. He rose to fame with roles in dramas like King: The Eternal Monarch. He will be next seen in the drama Bloodhounds 2 slated to release on Netflix in 2026.

Edited by Divya Singh
