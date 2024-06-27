"Manifestation really works"— Fans in a frenzy as Hwang In-yeop is reported to make special appearance in Dear X alongside Kim Yoo-jung

Reportedly, Hwang In-yeop has been offered a guest role in the next webtoon drama Dear X, which is also expected to star Kim Yoo-jung, according to the publication Hankyung. The actor is reportedly going to make a brief appearance in the much-awaited drama, directed by Lee Eung-bok, the Sweet Home director.

Fans have been waiting for the Hwang In-yeop and Kim Yoo-jung to work together, following their interaction earlier on a variety show. They both appeared on the 2022 show Young Actors' Retreat, which featured the cast of the shows directed by Kim Seong-yoon.

While the date of release and further information has not been revealed, fans look forward to seeing the pair of Hwang In-yeop and Kim Yoo-jung together on screen. Recalling their interaction in the show, while playing a game, a fan noted how they had wished to work together. Taking up to the social media X (formerly Twitter), the fan wrote:

"Hwang In Yeop: " Next time, if we have the chance, what do you think about starring in the same work? " Kim Yoo Jung : " If there's a chance, I think it will be nice to work together. " and 2 years later, we will have them both star in DEAR X!! Manifestation really works yll," said the fan.

"Finally The Crossover we demanded The Director is fulfilling YoujungxInyeop is Happening," said one fan.

"DEAR X could be one of the producers way to see kim yoo jung and hwang in yeop’s chemistry to finally bag that princess hours remake," said another fan.

Another fan noted that while the two actors might be coming together, the story's narrative is not like a typical rom-com.

"Kim Yoo Jung and Hwang In Yeop in one drama is finally going to happen but at what cost its with a DOOM NARRATIVE KSKSKS," said one fan.

"OMG YOOJUNG WITH HWANG IN YEOP, I'M SO EXCITED FOR THISS" said another fan.

More about Hwang In-yeop's and Dear X cast

Dear X, which is based on a webtoon, centers on Baek Ah-jin, a well-known actress who rises to fame by deceiving others but eventually falls from grace. It has been reported that Hwang In-yeop would play the role of Heo In-gang, an idol-turned-actor who makes an appearance in the second part of the story.

Hwang In-yeop (Image via Instagram/@hi_high_hiy)

In addition to him, negotiations are underway for Kim Young-dae, and Kim Do-hoon to feature in this drama. The romantic drama portrays Baek Ah-jin's love tale with the man who is faithfully at her side and digs into her two selves.

According to reports, Kim Yoo-jung has received an offer to play Baek Ah-jin in the drama Dear X. Ah-jin is shown to be a charming actress with an antisocial personality.

Kim Young-dae will play the male protagonist, Yoo Jun-seo in the drama. He is known for popular dramas such as The Penthouse and Extraordinary You. Furthermore, it has been reported that Kim Do-hoon will also be playing a significant part in this drama.

