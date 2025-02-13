"Marsh sisters are best" — Fans react as NJZ Danielle and Olivia Marsh covers Ditto

On February 12, 2025, NJZ Danielle and Olivia Marsh covered Ditto at the latter's listening party for the latest album, Meanwhile. The individuals who attended the event shared multiple videos of the duo singing the track. Subsequently, the clips circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not stop gushing over the sisters' vocals and mentioned they synchronized perfectly.

For those unversed, Olivia Marsh released her first English extended play Meanwhile, on February 13, 2025, through MPLIFY and Warner Music. It featured five tracks, including Waterworks, Strategy, Backseat, 42, and Pina Colada. Meanwhile, Ditto is the first digital single dropped by NewJeans on December 19, 2022, through ADOR and YG Plus.

NJZ Danielle and Olivia Marsh's latest Ditto rendition garnered praise from the fandom. They heaped praises on vocals and visuals and referred to them as talented siblings. An X user tweeted:

"Marsh sisters are the best."

The fandom stated that Danielle and Olivia were talented siblings. They were elated to see the former's unconditional support for the latter.

"Sobbing… Dani supporting her unnie Olivia my heart," a fan reacted.

"Pretty and talented siblings," a fan shared.

"oh that family is just blessed with vocals and face cards," a fan commented.

Fans also described the moment as "wholesome" and stated that the latest duet between the NJZ member and Olivia was a sister goal.

"danielle coming out and surprising her… this is so wholesome i can’t," a user reacted.

"I'M CRYING!? YES I'M CRYING," a user shared.

"sista goals indeed!! love them," a user mentioned.

More about NJZ's Danielle

The South Korean-Australian lyricist and singer Danielle was born on 11 April 2005. She is a member of the girl group NJZ (previously known as NewJeans). She debuted with the band on July 22, 2022, and released the lead single, Attention.

She went on to provide her voice to Ariel in the Korean dub version of the movie The Little Mermaid. It was released as the Part of Your World soundtrack. The female artist was revealed as the new global ambassador for Burberry on January 6, 2023. In March 2023, the K-pop singer was announced as the ambassador of YSL Beauty. She later emerged as the global ambassador for Celine on March 22, 2024.

NJZ will be headlining the Hong Kong music festival ComplexCon on March 23, 2025.

