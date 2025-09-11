Min Hee-jin alleged to have met with a Japanese investor amidst NewJeans' ongoing contract feud with ADOR

On Thursday, September 11, the former ADOR CEO, Min Hee-jin, appeared for the trial of the lawsuit filed by her two other people against HYBE Labels for their stock trading proceedings related to Min Hee-jin's exercise of a put option. At this trial, HYBE's CLO Jeong Jin-soo also put forth a few revelations about the former ADOR CEO.According to Xsports News, the CLO had received a tip about Min Hee-jin meeting with people from Japan to get in touch with Japanese investors between the end of 2024 to the beginning of this year. In January 2025, she was able to allegedly meet these Japanese investors in Korea, through a meeting at the conference room of a famous investment firm.K Verse Life @KVerselifeLINKJeong added he also showed the investor a Japanese translation of Sejong law firm’s opinion, which claimed NewJeans would “100% win” their contract case.While it's accepted for CEOs to meet with investors for several reasons, the HYBE CLO pointed out that Min Hee-jin and the former Vice President of ADOR kept this information away from HYBE, its parent company. Therefore, the HYBE CLO speculated that these actions might've budded from harmful and negative intentions. Here's what they stated:&quot;It's normal for the CEO and vice-president of a company to meet with investors, and no company would take issue with this, right? Isn't it strange for the CEO of an unlisted subsidiary to meet an investor without the major shareholder's knowledge? &quot;The HYBE CLO continued,&quot;If it were another label, they would have said, 'I have this kind of intention to meet with the investor. I will meet with you, listen to your thoughts, and then convey them to you.' But if you look at the KakaoTalk messages (between former CEO Min and the former vice-president of ADOR), they hid it from Hive and talked between the two of them. Their intentions are a bit different.&quot;All you need to know about Min Hee-jin's put option lawsuit against HYBE LabelsOn September 11, the final trial against Min Hee-jin, the former ADOR CEO, and HYBE Labels on the topic of the CEO's right to exercise a put option was held by the Seoul Central District Court Civil Division 31. The same trial also aimed towards the termination of Min Hee-jin's shareholders' agreement with HYBE.During the trial, Hee-jin explained that she notified HYBE Labels about her exercise of the put option in November 2024. For those who are unaware, a put option is a scenario where Hee-jin will be receiving around 75% of ADOR's stake, which is thirteen times the average profit of ADOR between the years 2022 and 2023.This calculation would lead to the former ADOR CEO receiving around 26 million Korean won. However, HYBE refuted the request and explained that her exercise was to put an option has been expired due to her contract termination with the company in July 2024. Since she notified HYBE about her rights to HYBE four months after her termination, it doesn't stand valid.Min Hee-jin, on the other hand, pushed further that since the lawsuit for the contract termination is still ongoing, they can still rightfully claim the amount of 26 billion won. However, a verdict on this by the court has not yet been revealed.