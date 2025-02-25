"Most realistic adult romance portrayal"— My Dearest Nemesis' second leads, Im Se-mi & Kwak Si-yang's bold love sequence has viewers hooked

Episode 3 of My Dearest Nemesis was released on February 24, surprising fans with the second lead moving even faster than the main leads. Based on a popular webtoon, tvN’s My Dearest Nemesis premiered on February 17 and airs every Monday and Tuesday. It tells the love story of a man and a woman who first connect through their online game characters during their school years and reunite 16 years later as boss and employee.

Mun Ka-young plays Baek Su-jeong, a dedicated and skilled team leader in the strategic planning division at Yongseong Department Store. Choi Hyun-wook portrays Ban Ju-yeon, her new boss and a chaebol heir who also happens to be her awkward first love from the past.

Joining them are Im Se-mi, who plays Seo Ha-jin, a bar owner, and Kwak Si-yang, who takes on the role of Kim Shin-won, the head of the design department at Yongseong Department Store. In episode 3, while Shin-won teaches Ha-jin how to take pictures of food, their hands touch, and without wasting a moment, they begin kissing. This trope has fans invested.

"Definitely most realistic adult romance portrayal in a kdrama IM LIVING FOR ITTT," said one fan.

“do you want to sleep with me?” HELLO?? the second couple is moving so fast and this is their first time meeting…now i understand what they meant by “adult romance” commented another fan.

"And can we talk about them? I was shocked they're gonna be fun!!" responded another.

Fans are excited to see what happens with this couple in My Dearest Nemesis:

"I was not expecting the second couple in #MyDearestNemesis to move this fast. They are not wasting time! I was thrown off at first since Ha-jin literally saw him break up with his girlfriend. Curious to see how they progress from here." another fan said.

"they are the most straightforward second couple I've ever seen I literally did not expect this at all" reacted another fan.

"Damn, girl! Hajin didn’t hold back, she straightup asked ShinWon to sleep with her. & guess what? He actually did! Our 2nd couple is moving at lightning speed. They’re so bold yet somehow still shy, it’s adorable & mature at the same time!" another fan said.

What happened in My Dearest Nemesis episode 3?

After defending Su-jeong from a wealthy man who was forcing her to accompany him, Ju-yeon nonchalantly takes her out of the party, predicting rain just before it starts to pour. They sit quietly in his car, and Su-jeong, cold and hungry, complains about missing his client meeting. Ju-yeon admits that the client never showed up in My Dearest Nemesis.

Frustrated, she demands either food or a ride home, leading them to a cozy egg diner. Su-jeong's excitement over plushie giveaways secretly amuses Ju-yeon, who also harbors a hidden fondness for toys. Driving home later, he feels unexpectedly happy. At the office, Ju-yeon and Su-jeong shock their colleagues by finishing each other’s thoughts during a meeting. Arriving together, Su-jeong notices Ju-yeon’s luxury watch.

Meanwhile, a toy found in the office sparks curiosity about its owner. Ju-yeon panics, rushing home to check his secret toy collection, haunted by memories of his strict grandmother burning his childhood toys and blaming them for his parents’ deaths. His mood sours when he overhears Su-jeong seemingly agreeing with coworkers mocking men who collect toys.

Needing electrical work done for his toy room, Ju-yeon unknowingly hires Su-jeong’s father’s shop. Her dad sends her to do the job, leading her to Ju-yeon’s house. Ju-yeon realizes too late and tries to stop her as she discovers his secret toy sanctuary. Shocked and amused, Su-jeong confronts a frozen, embarrassed Ju-yeon.

According to the viewership research agency Nielsen Korea, the third episode of My Dearest Nemesis—written by Kim Soo-yeon and directed by Lee Soo-hyun—aired on the 24th and achieved a nationwide rating of 4.5% among paid households.

The show's viewership increased by 1% compared to its first two episodes, which averaged 3.5%. Since the series is still in its early stages, viewers are curious to see how the ratings will progress in the upcoming episodes.

My Dearest Nemesis airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8.50 pm KST.

