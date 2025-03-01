"My appetite just naturally decreased”: IU reveals how being on a constant diet since debut affected her food habits on DdeunDdeun's Pinggyego show

On Saturday, March 1, IU and Park Bo-gum appeared on DdeunDdeun's Pinggyego show on YouTube for the promotion of their upcoming K-drama series, When Life Gives You Tangerines.

During the same, host Yoo Jae-suk asked Park Bo-gum about when he feels the happiest, and the actor replied that he loves working, but outside his work life, he really enjoys eating.

To this, Yoo Jae-suk stated that even though the actor eats a lot, he doesn't seem to gain weight. Park Bo-gum responded that he also works out really hard and likes running. The host then directed another question to IU, asking if she didn't enjoy eating that much. The singer-actress replied to the question by saying:

"I used to really love food, but at some point, my appetite just naturally decreased."

Yoo Jae-suk further recalled that IU used to love snacking and had chubby cheeks when she was younger. To this, she added,

“That’s right. Especially, I really loved sweets. Since I tend to gain weight in my face first, I’ve always been on a diet since my debut because of my face fat. But at some point, I just didn’t crave food as much as before. My appetite itself decreased, and I think my stomach also shrank.”

IU then added that she enjoys sleeping more than eating.

"I keep waking up, but if I make up my mind to stay in bed, I can keep lying down. But I can’t sleep deeply for long periods,” she said.

All you need to know about IU and her upcoming K-drama series with Park Bo-gum, When Life Gives You Tangerines

When Life Gives You Tangerines is an upcoming drama series starring the K-pop soloist and actor IU alongside Park Bo-gum. The show sits under the slice-of-life genre and was written by Lim Sang-choon. The director of the series is Kim Won-seok, and the additional cast members of the show include Moon So-ri and Park Hae-joon.

The series, scheduled to be released on Netflix on March 7, 2025, revolves around the lives of two people—Ae-soon and Gwan-sik—born in Jeju during the 1950s. Ae-soon (IU) is a rebel who gets nervous about her own nature. She's an aspiring poet but struggles with achieving her dream as she cannot afford to attend school.

Regardless, her bold character allows her to communicate her emotions transparently. On the other hand, Gwan-sik (Bo-gum) is diligent and quiet. Since he isn't acquainted with romance, he struggles with his newly formed relationship with Ae-soon. However, he soon finds himself falling hard in love with her. The series, therefore, showcases the love life between these two characters.

The show will release four new episodes every Friday on Netflix starting on March 7, and the finale is scheduled for March 28. It consists of a total of 16 episodes, and a single episode will be about one hour and ten minutes long.

With the intriguing plotline and interesting cast, fans and netizens are excited to see what the show has in store for them.

