"My boys slayed so much"- Fans in awe as TXT dazzles at the Dior Paris Fashion Week 2024 show

On June 21, 2024, the South Korean K-Pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER, aka TXT, turned heads at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring Summer 2025 fashion show, held at Paris Fashion Week 2024. The four members, including Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, and Huening Kai, attended the event while Beomgyu was absent due to his injury.

Soon, the four members of the group, including Yeonjun, Taehyun, Soobin, and Huening Kai's latest look for the Paris fashion event went viral on social media, and fans could not stop gushing over their looks. Subsequently, an X user, @staroneseekers, tweeted:

"My boys slayed so much."

The MOAs (TXT fandom) expressed their pride in the group as they graced the Paris Fashion Week 2024 and showered praise regarding their casual outfits from The Maison. Some fans also expressed their longing for Beomgyu as they could not get to see him with the other members of the group at the event.

"This collection is way better than the previous one🥰I love the casual look on @TXT_members the most, fashionable and trendy."- A fan reacted.

"They're so handsome and looking great."- A fan tweeted.

"TXT is beautifully dressed in simple and elegant Dior clothes"- A fan shared.

"I'm so proud of my boys! They all look so handsome too. I know that if beomgyu were there too, he would've slayed soooo hard. I hope he has a quick recovery."- A fan commented.

A few netizens even referred to TOMORROW X TOGETHER as the main event and stated they lit up the show with their 'stunning' appearance.

"This is like a firework display in the night sky! Dazzling and awe-inspiring."- A user commented.

"They are stunning. Today's main event for sure."- A user shared.

"TXT looks even cooler when wearing Dior clothes."- A user reacted.

"They are just using TXT to make it look cool, but only TXT and their face cards could pull this off, but still Dior! Give us something giving."- A user mentioned.

More about TXT attending the Spring/Summer Dior show at Paris Fashion Week and Beomgyu's absence from the event

The group members Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, and Huening Kai left fans impressed the fans with their classic ensembles for the event. They donned the latest collection by Kim Jones. Each member wore a different palette and minimalistic jacket over a t-shirt and styled their appearance with natural-colored trousers and brightly painted sneakers.

The Dior ambassadors were photographed with prominent personalities, including Colombian rapper and singer Maluma, thai singer and actor Mile Phakphum, English actor Robert Pattinson, and others.

TXT at Paris Fashion Week (Image via @txt_bighit/Instagram)

The five-member group also shared multiple photos from the Paris Fashion Week on their social media handle Instagram, updating MOAs with their impressive individual shots.

However, the lead vocalist of the group, Beomgyu, was unable to attend the event. Bighit Music informed through a press release on the South Korean social media platform Weverse that the idol would miss the event due to his ankle ligament injury. The agency stated in its statement on June 19, 2024.

"We would like to inform you about TOMORROW X TOGETHER member BEOMGYU’s health and future schedule. Beomgyu recently visited the hospital due to an injury sustained during recent activities and was diagnosed with a sprained ankle ligament. According to the medical staff’s opinion, he needs sufficient rest for the time being. We ask for your understanding as he will be unable to participate in some official activities, such as Paris Fashion Week."

Bighit Music elaborated on how Beomgyu wanted to prioritize his scheduled activities. However, due to the medical team's advice, the agency decided to keep the idol's health as their topmost priority. The statement further continued:

"Although the artist has a very strong will to participate in all scheduled activities, we prioritize the medical staff’s opinion and the artist’s recovery, and we will operate the schedule accordingly. We will do our best to ensure that the artist recovers quickly and can meet fans in good health."

The group is currently on their TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE and has scheduled concerts in Tokyo Dome and Kyocera Dome Osaka on July 10, 11, and July 27, 28, respectively.