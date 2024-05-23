TXT’s Beomgyu leaves stage after suffering a nosebleed during the group’s concert in Los Angeles, sparks concerns online 

On May 21, 2024, TXT's Beomgyu left the stage after suffering a nosebleed during the group's concert held in Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles. The group is currently on their US leg of the 2024 TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE. This is their third world tour, which commenced on May 3, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea.

Several videos and photos from the concert went viral on social media, where fans could see TXT's Beomgyu covering his nose in an effort to stop the noseblood while leaving the stage. It drew concerns from the fandom, who were worried about the idol's well-being.

However, the idol did return to the stage shortly afterward.

MOAs want Big Hit Music to treat TXT's Beomgyu and other members better

In the viral videos, TXT's Beomgyu was seen having a conversation with the fans. However, he hid his nosebleed at the time so fans would not be concerned. In another video, he was provided with a white towel with which he seemingly covered his nosebleed and left the stage for some time, before returning again.

Soon after, fans started trending phrases like 'Bighit Treat TXT Better,' 'Bighit Stop Mistreating TXT,' to draw Big Hit Music's attention towards Beomgyu's nosebleed. They were concerned about the health of the group members.

MOAs also demanded proper rest time for Beomgyu so that he could recover after a day's exhaustion and stress. They also expressed that the fandom did not need a concert, but the agency should put the well-being of their artists as their top priority.

TXT's US leg of the 2024 TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE started on May 14, 2024, at Tacoma Dome. The group members had back-to-back concerts on May 18 and May 21, respectively.

Besides Beomgyu getting a nosebleed, which may be a result of immense stress and exhaustion, other members of the group, including Soobin, Hueningkai, and Taehyun, also showcased signs of fatigue.

The leader of the group, Soobin, collapsed on stage during one of their performances. Hueningkai also shared via a livestream how he fainted after the concert in Oakland on May 18, 2024.

On May 21, 2024, via Weverse, Taehyun confessed that he once cried alone at night while struggling with the depression and frustration that seemingly came with preparing for the tour. The idol also stated that he was so sick during rehearsals that he regretted not giving his best. He added:

"I couldn't sing until the day before the rehearsal. I'm supposed to be a singer so during the time I couldn't sing, I was so upset."

Meanwhile, Yeonjun took the initiative and tried cheering up Taehyun by leaving comments under his Weverse live broadcast, where he also revealed that Taehyun had to practice even while he was running a fever.

With all four out of five members of TXT experiencing deteriorating physical and mental health conditions, MOAs are now calling out Big Hit Music and HYBE on social media, urging them to take better care of their artists and not neglect them.

Many are also criticizing the agency for not giving enough time to the members to recover from the tour's exhumation.

The group will resume their 2024 TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE with their show in Houston, TX, Minute Maid Park.