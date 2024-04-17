TXT collaborates with General Mills for a set of special-edition cereal boxes like Reese's Puffs, Lucky Charms, and more

In a perfect collaboration, General Mills and TXT have come together to curate a limited-edition TXT cereal box using General Mills' recognizable trademarks as announced on April 16, 2024.

Fans of TXT, also referred to as MOA (which stands for "moments of alwaysness") are in for a treat because each of the five members will be featured separately alongside a cherished General Mills brand mascot on cereals such as Reese's Puffs, Cookie Crisp, Lucky Charms, Honey Nut Cheerios, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

This is done in celebration of the group's most recent 6th mini-album minisode 3: TOMORROW, which was released on April 1, 2024. The boxes have cutout standees that allow the fans to have a free-standing display of every band member to add to their collection of memorabilia.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER aka TXT confirms its unique association with the USA popular brand General Mills

The special Reese's Puffs box displaying the complete group will be available specifically at Walmart effective on May 6, 2024. This box(s) will be available in addition to the five individual boxes for purchase at all U.S. shops.

For the unversed, General Mills is a popular food brand in the United States.

According to the official website of the cereal manufacturer, TXT member and leader Soobin is featured on Trix. He expressed his excitement for their unique collaboration and said,

"What I love about the collaboration with General Mills is the unique and adorable characters of each cereal. My favorite is the Silly Rabbit from Trix. I think it's a great match for me!"

Hueningkai, featured on Cinnamon Toast Crunch also expressed his excitement saying,

"I think MOA will be delighted to see us featured in the General Mills packages on the store shelves! I hope everyone starts their day energetically with TXT limited edition cereals."

Yeonjun has been featured on the box of Cookie Crisp and the idol expressed his excitement:

"I'm excited about the collaboration because General Mills is a brand that everyone can enjoy together. I hope many people will like the TXT limited edition, too!"

Additionally, TXT member Beomgyu is featured on Lucky Charms while Taehyun is on Honey Nut Cheerios.

More about TOMORROW X TOGETHER's latest endeavors

The quintet's fourth mini-album or EP minisode 2: Thursday's Child—released in May 2022—previously climbed at No.4 on the Billboard 200 and additionally charted for 14 weeks straight. Their fifth mini-album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION was released on January 2023 and debuted at the top of the Billboard 200.

Following the sequence, they released their sixth EP minisode 3: TOMORROW on April 1, 2024. It is the third installment from their minisode EP series. It debuted at No.1 on the Japanese Albums chart and Oricon along with the Billboard Japan chart.

Furthermore, minisode 3: TOMORROW topped the South Korean Albums List on the Circle chart and the US World Albums List on the Billboard chart. In addition, TXT peaked at No.3 on Billboard 200.

The group performed at the Lollapalooza in Chicago for the first time as a K-pop group in July 2022. They returned a year later in August 2023, and became the first K-pop group to headline the festival. The group is well-known as a Gen Z icon owing to the catchy music that captures the shared feelings and experiences of the current generation.

Notably, TOMORROW X TOGETHER has received nominations for the People's Choice Awards and the American Music Awards. They won the Best Asia Act at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) and Push Performance of the Year at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

