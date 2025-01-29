"My Sseratan"— Fans react as Korean jazz saxophonist Kim Oki thanks BTS' Taehyung for helping him get signed LE SSERAFIM album

On January 29, 2025, South Korean jazz saxophonist Kim Oki took to Instagram (@donmansuki) to express his gratitude to BTS Taehyung aka V for helping him receive a signed copy of LE SSERAFIM's latest album. As a devoted fan of the girl group, Kim Oki shared a story featuring their fourth mini-album CRAZY, personally autographed by all the members.

In his caption, he credited V for making it possible, calling him "the best" and showing appreciation for the thoughtful gesture. As translated by an X user, @taeguide, the caption read,

“Thanks to Taehyungie, I was thanked by le sserafim with a token of appreciation. Taehyung hyung-nim is the best."

The heartfelt moment quickly gained attention among fans, who flooded social media with reactions. They speculated about the camaraderie between BTS and LE SSERAFIM, both of whom are under HYBE’s umbrella, and expressed excitement at the possibility of interactions between the two groups within the company.

An X user, @chroma_t1c, wrote,

"Le Sserafim collecting all bangtan members . my Sseratan."

Others also joined in to share similar sentiments about the two groups.

"It's just good news after good news for me.....tae and lsf in a selfie next," an X user wrote.

"My ssera tan crumbs," a fan commented.

"so what i got from this is that the fimmies and the tannies are best friends," another person remarked.

"why are these btssera crumbs like this LMAO," a user added.

Many praised V's kindness, calling him a generous friend who always looks out for those around him.

"How to have a friend like taehyung? Genuinely asking," a fan remarked.

"Taehyung is really the best everyone. He’s so kind and considerate! If he can do something for someone, just to make them happy, he will do it. Without hesitation," another user commented.

"My V, my life, the purest personnnnn, helping everyoneeeee!!! He is the best person aliveeeeer, helping everyone. He is so good to people," an X user added.

All about the interactions between BTS' Taehyung and Kim Oki, LE SSERAFIM, and more

Taehyung’s support for Kim Oki comes as no surprise to fans familiar with his long-standing admiration for jazz and the saxophone. He has previously mentioned that had he not become a singer, he would have pursued a career as a saxophonist.

This shared passion for music likely played a role in the friendship between the two artists.

In the past, V even recommended Kim Oki’s track Shine Like a Sunlight on his Instagram, further showcasing his appreciation for the jazz musician’s work.

LE SSERAFIM, the girl group that Kim Oki admires, debuted in 2022 and quickly rose to prominence with record-breaking album sales and chart success. Their recent releases have solidified their position in the industry, making them one of the top fourth-generation K-pop acts.

The close ties between BTS and LE SSERAFIM highlighted through moments like this, continue to excite fans, strengthening the connection between the two groups.

The BTS star is currently serving in the Special Duty Team (SDT) of the South Korean military, having enlisted in December 2023 alongside other BTS members, except for Jin and j-hope, who completed their service earlier.

With the septet set to reunite in June 2025, speculation surrounding their comeback is already growing. Fans eagerly await the group's return, with many looking forward to the possibility of new projects and collaborations.

