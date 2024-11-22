"MY TWO WORLDS COLLIDING"- Fans get excited over BTS' j-hope and ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo's interaction at the Audemars Piguet event

On Friday, November 22, BTS' j-hope and ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo were spotted at the official opening of Audemars Piguet in Seongdong-gu, Seoul. Apart from the two K-pop idols' presence at the event, they were also seen interacting with each other in several instances.

For most of the event, as seen in the videos that landed on the internet, the two idols were seen standing next to each other. They were also seen vibing together to the live music that was being played at the event as they sipped on their champagne. When pictures and videos of the two appeared on the internet, fans naturally started to freak out.

Many were excited to see the two popular artists interacting with one another at the Audemars Piguet opening event and cheered for the same. Here are a few reactions to the same:

"MY TWO WORLDS COLLIDING"

"Waited ages for this interaction again" said a fan on X

"Feel so blessed to have hobi and eunwoo in the same frame gosh they're so handsome" added another fan

"I can’t express how much I love seeing eunwoo and hobi together" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens talked about how good the two looked at the event.

"Hobi and eunwoo in one frame is too much I cry" stated a fan

"they're discussing about how much they miss jungkook ik" added another fan

"Cha Eunwoo is such a social butterfly! He’s close with every BTS member!" commented a netizen

"ATP I feel they both are close more than jk and eunwoo" added another X user

BTS' j-hope and Cha Eun-woo's have been spotted in public previously as well. In July 2022, Cha Eun-woo was invited to the listening party of j-hope's solo debut album, Jack In The Box. Before that, in June 2022, the two were also spotted hanging out at the South Korea vs. The Philippines men's basketball qualifier game for the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup.

All you need to know about BTS' j-hope and ASTRO Cha Eun-woo's solo activities

BTS' j-hope, otherwise known as Jung Ho-seok, is a South Korean singer and rapper who debuted under BigHit Entertainment in 2013. Following the same, the idol was under the Rap Line of BTS, alongside RM and SUGA. The idol has not only released tracks with Rap Line like BTS Cypher Series, Outro: Tear, etc but also released solo songs through the group's albums.

Some of them include Outro: Ego, Trivia: Just Dance, Boy Meets Evil, etc. In July 2022, the K-pop idol released his solo debut album, Jack In The Box. However, prior to this, j-hope has also rolled out singles and mixtapes like Daydream, Chicken Noodle Soup with Becky G, and more. Regardless, in April 2023, the idol enlisted for his mandatory military service.

Following the successful completion of the same, the idol was discharged in October 2024 and he has slowly been restarting his activities in the industry.

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo aka Lee Dong-min, on the other hand, is a South Korean singer and actor housed under Fantiago Entertainment. He debuted under the agency in 2016 along with his fellow members.

However, in 2014, before his debut as a K-pop idol, he was active as an actor. His first film with a minor role was My Brilliant Life in 2014. Regardless, the idol is currently one of the most famous actors in the industry for his works in dramas like True Beauty, A Good Day To Be A Dog, Gangnam Beauty, etc. He also recently made his debut as a solo artist with the release of his first EP, Entity, in February 2024.

The idol has also been active in other aspects of the entertainment industry through his long list of ambassadorships that includes brands such as Subway, Giordano, Sprite, Saint Laurant, Cornetto, The North Face, and more.

In addition to the exciting content that the two idols have been releasing, fans are also thrilled to have them attending schedules together.

