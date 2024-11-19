“Nearly got a heart attack”: Internet in a frenzy as MEOVV’s ‘TOXIC’ MV features an illusionary kiss scene

On Monday, November 18, girl group MEOVV dropped their latest track, TOXIC, along with its music video on YouTube. The music video was released via the official YouTube channel of THEBLACKLABEL. TOXIC came out after the release of its teaser on November 15.

In the music video for MEOVV's second single, Anna and Sooin seemingly shared a kiss scene. This kissing encounter has drawn a lot of attention as many assumed that Anna kissed Sooin in the video. However, it was only an illusionary kissing moment, with Anna simply kissing her reflection in the mirror.

Many viewers expressed that they were shocked and confused when they first saw the kiss scene. As a result, fans swamped the internet with mixed responses to the scene. One of them wrote:

“Toxic is really pretty i love it. but stooop with the mirror kissing i nearly got a heart attack and thought it was so cute but it litrally was one girl kissing the mirror xD”

While several admitted to falling for it, some remained dubious that it was a kiss between Anna and another team member.

“No but like the hair strains shape and position doesn't match on the other face so I don't think it's mirror I think it's some member," commented a fan.

“Anna kissing her reflection in the mirror…. THIS IS CINEMA," stated a fan.

“THE MEOVV COMEBACK OH MY GOD THESE LSBIANS ARE KISSING IN 4K THIS CAUGHT ME OFF GUARD FVCK YOU ALL I AM STANNING THEM,” commented another fan.

Another viewer commented that the director of the MV should have "hesitated".

“I'M SORRY BUT I'M SO SHOCK WTH. WHO ARE YOU KISSING, ANNA?!!?," exclaimed a fan.

“Hate to be the bearer of bad and ungay news but this is a mirror, shes kissing herself," commented a fan.

“I seriously thought they were kissing!! the director should have hesitated lol," wrote another X user.

MEOVV became the first K-pop group under THEBLACKLABEL

The K-pop girl group, MEOVV, managed by THEBLACKLABEL, made their debut on September 6, 2024, following the release of teasers introducing each member. The group is composed of five members: Sooin, Gawon, Narin, Anna, and Ella.

They dropped their first song, MEOW, coupled with a music video on September 6. Before their initial release, the five-member ensemble inked an exclusive collaboration agreement with Capitol Records, LLC, an American record label owned by Universal Music Group.

THEBLACKLABEL had revealed the official Instagram, Twitter, and social media accounts for their first girl group in August 2024. MEOVV will be THEBLACKLABEL's first K-pop group, as the agency is well-known for mostly hosting K-pop soloists such as Taeyang, Somi, and BLACKPINK's Rosé. The group's lineup includes members who are half German, half Japanese, and half Korean.

