Netflix confirms production of 'True Lessons,' adaptation of controversial webtoon 'Get Schooled'

Netflix has officially announced the production of True Lessons, a new series starring Kim Moo-yeol, Lee Sung-min, Jin Ki-joo, and Pyo Ji-hoon.

The drama centers around the Educational Rights Protection Bureau, an organization dedicated to enforcing “true lessons” on students, teachers, and parents who misbehave. Operating outside of the legal system, the bureau tirelessly enforces order in schools.

True Lessons takes a fearless and fresh look at current education issues, while also bringing a unique narrative lens to the student, teacher, and parent relationships. The drama is directed by Hong Jong-chan, known for Juvenile Justice and written by Lee Nam-kyu Daily Dose of Sunshine, The Light in Your Eyes, adding further expectation to the meaningful narrative.

True Lessons: Cast and plot

In True Lessons, discipline remains a concern for teachers who may not have the authority or will to enforce rules and manners resulting in serious social issues instead. In light of this, the National Assembly and the Minister of Education pass an amendment to the Act on the Protection of Teachers' Rights.

This brings the educational system into an era of responsiveness, with a new government agency—Educational Rights Protection Bureau, taking shape. Na Hwa-jin is a member of the Educational Rights Protection Bureau and is designated to a dysfunctional school as a supervisor. He is the commissioner without restrictions or limitations to educate and handle student discipline properly.

Starring in True Lessons is Kim Moo-yeol who plays the role of Na Hwa-jin, a special agent who deals with conflicts in schools his own individual, unconventional way.

Kim reflects on the script reading, stating, “Everyone’s passion was incredible. Reading through the script together before tackling the complex topic of education, I felt that we could trust each other and felt strong support.”

Lee Sung-min takes on the character Choi Kang-seok, the Minister of Education and the founder of the Educational Rights Protection Bureau. With excitement, he shared that after working on Juvenile Justice, he trusts Director Hong, and is excited to work with actors who he respects.

Jin Ki-joo portrays Im Han-rim, a former special forces officer turned special agent.

“Firmly grounded in today’s reality, the script is so compelling,” she shared. “The added fantasy of the Educational Rights Protection Bureau makes me reflect on the issues we should collectively consider as a society.”

Pyo Ji-hoon plays Bong Geun-dae, a notable assistant director of the bureau who graduated from KAIST in only two years. He expressed encouragement for Juvenile Justice and its effects on society promised to do his best to participate in a meaningful drama.

More about the cast of True Lessons

Kim Moo-yeol started out in musical theater before moving to both film and television and taking on small roles. He was noticed for his strong supporting roles in The Scam and War of the Arrows and eventually landed his first major role in Jung Ji-woo's film A Muse, which received great reviews in 2012. Later on he starred in the independent film All Bark No Bite.

Lee Sung-min is known for his supporting roles in television and film. Some of his supporting performances also gained positive reviews for roles in Golden Time, Broken, Misaeng: Incomplete Life, and Reborn Rich. Lee Sung-min was noted for his job in the espionage film The Spy Gone North, which gained him critical acclaim with a Best Actor award at the 55th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Expand Tweet

Jin Ki-joo's work picked up in 2018 with her first lead role in the drama Come and Hug Me. She gained positive notice with subsequent performances in the drama Misty and the film Little Forest, both in the same year. Her latest project, Undercover High School is an ongoing drama alongside Seo Kang-joon.

Pyo Ji-hoon, who goes by P.O, is a singer, actor, and member of BLOCK B from South Korea. He debuted in 2011 as the group's main rapper and maknae and later joined the sub-unit BASTARZ in 2015. He has since branched out into variety shows and acting; he made his theatrical debut in 2016 and his television acting debut in Temperature of Love in 2017.

In 2018, BLOCK B released an album titled Re: Montage before they served their military duty and pursued their own individual activities.

True Lessons is scheduled to be released in 2026.

