Netizens criticize HYBE CEO Park Ji-won for emailing employees to resume work and not be concerned with HYBE and ADOR's feud

On May 31, 2024, HYBE Corporation's CEO, Park Ji-won, reportedly emailed the employees that they would follow the court's order on the injunction.

South Korean media outlet Daily Sports reported, that Park Ji-won wrote—

"You have probably already heard the news through the press, but the decision was made to ban shareholders from exercising their voting rights regarding ADOR’s CEO’s dismissal. Our company will follow the court’s orders."

The email further read—

"We ask everyone to continue working unwaveringly and not worry. We will do our best so that the value of our IP and the achievements of our members are not damaged." (as reported and translated by Koreaboo)

When netizens got to know about it, they started criticizing this move.

For the unversed, Seoul Central District Court gave a verdict that restrained HYBE from exercising its voting rights as the majority shareholder to remove Min Hee-jin as CEO of ADOR during the shareholders' meeting on May 30.

HYBE's CEO Park Ji-won's email criticized by netizens

The shareholders' meeting was called by the parent company, HYBE, to dismiss Min hee-jin on reported charges of attempting to take over ADOR and separate it from the parent corporation, illegal trading of business secrets, and conspiring with Dunamu to weaken HYBE's control over ADOR and NewJeans, among others.

It is to be noted that Dunamu is the third largest shareholder of HYBE Corporation and owns up to 5.6% of its shares. It is also a member of the board of directors.

Meanwhile, on May 30, 2024, after Min Hee-jin won the temporary injunction, she held a press conference that further complicated the situation as she allegedly ignored answering questions pertaining to badmouthing NewJeans, BTS, LE SSERAFIM, and ILLIT, among others.

Meanwhile, netizens criticized CEO Park Ji-won on the Korean online forum, TheQoo. They expressed their disappointment in his performance and claimed of failed his duties as a CEO of HYBE Corporation.

Netizens reacted to Park Ji-won's official email to HYBE employees. (Image via TheQoo)

During the shareholders' meeting on May 30, 2024, HYBE did not exercise its voting rights against Min Hee-jin. However, the parent company dismissed two other board members of ADOR. It is crucial to note that, the temporary injunction filed by Min Hee-jin only protected herself and not any other ADOR authorities or employees.

Additionally, HYBE designated Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Lee Gyeong-jun, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) Jae-sang Lee, and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Kim Joo-young as ADOR's new directors. They would work alongside Min Hee-jin to ensure ADOR's smooth operations based on ethical company guidelines and lawful practices.