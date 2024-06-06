On Wednesday, June 5, Koreaboo released an article stating the manager of Starbucks' Global Communications addressed their latest collaboration with NCT through an email request to the news agency.

In the email, the manager explained they are a global and welcoming organization that rejects or is unsupportive of violence towards the innocent. She then explained that the beverage brand has never contributed to any sort of government or military organization.

"Starbucks is a global company committed to providing a place where everyone feels welcome and a sense of belonging, anywhere in the world. We abhor hate and strongly reject violence against the innocent. Despite false statements spread through social media, Starbucks has never contributed to any government or military operation in any way."

However, many fans remain unconvinced about Starbucks' stances and contributions. They also expressed that the brand falls under organic boycott campaigns.

All you need to know about the latest collaboration between NCT and Starbucks

Recently, NCT announced they will collaborate with the global beverage brand, Starbucks. The collaborations included the release of merchandise, ranging from bags, cups, mugs, and photo card holders to individual plushies for all the members of the group.

A special limited edition drink, called Neo pop tasty Maisil Physio, was also to be introduced to the menu to further commemorate the collaboration. However, NCT's fans were not happy about the collaboration. Most recently, fans sent protest trucks to a Starbucks outlet in Korea, near the Seoungsu Station.

The protest read NCT fans' disinterest and displeasure in the collaboration. Online campaigns, social media posts, and mass-emailing SM Entertainment regarding the issue have also taken place. However, it's not just fans who've been against the collaboration. A few of the NCT members have also allegedly expressed their stance against the same.

Initially, the group's leader, Taeyong, posted an Instagram story that simply read "boycott" against a black screen. Subsequently, Renjun and WinWin both allegedly posted in support indirectly.

While Renjun's story had three emojis, a coffee cup, a heartbreak, and a "NO" sign emoji, leading to fans implicating a boycott of the collaboration, WinWin made an Instagram post with the caption of two emojis, a cat and a watermelon. Watermelon is used as a symbolic representation of the Palestine flag.

The members have also been losing followers because of the collaboration. Ever since the announcement, the members have lost between 1.2M and 900K followers each from their personal Instagram accounts. They've also been actively reducing over time as netizens continue to express their stance against the collaboration.

Therefore, despite the email request sent by Starbucks' Global Communications manager about the company not contributing to any government or military organization, fans continued with the boycott of their collaboration with NCT and the brand Starbucks.

Other practices such as trending hashtags on X, emailing SM Entertainment, etc., are being rolled out to resist the collaboration.