NCT garners criticism for its reported collaboration with Starbucks amidst the ongoing boycott of the beverage brand

Recently a few leaked pictures of NCT's alleged upcoming collaboration with Starbucks landed on the internet. While fans are always enthusiastic about K-pop artists' collaborations and partnerships, they were not so happy to hear about their alleged choice to join hands with Starbucks. This negative backslash resulted due to the isolation that people have been currently maintaining with the beverage brand.

After learning about Starbucks' alleged zionist ideals and support towards Israel in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, people have been staying away from purchasing or promoting the brand.

It's also believed by netizens that the beverage brand supports Israel which thereby results in the death and homelessness of several innocent lives in the Gaza Strip.

Starbucks is only one among the several brands that contributed to the above-mentioned result and allegedly showcased its support towards Israel. Therefore, netizens have been raising awareness about the same through every means possible. However, NCT being rumored to release merch in collaboration with Starbucks has angered many.

People not only believe that this collaboration would promote and garner more attention to the brand, thereby disrupting the ongoing boycott, but also portray NCT members as those who allegedly stand in support of Israel in the imbalanced conflict between Israel and Palestine.

NCT's reported collaboration with Starbucks amidst the beverage brand's boycott sparks controversy

On May 21, a few netizens posted pictures of the alleged collaborative merch between NCT and Starbucks, causing quite a commotion on the internet. The leaked pictures revealed that the collaboration will be releasing merch based on each member of the group.

The merchandise includes products such as concert bags, keyrings, photocard holds, and stirrers. Additionally, netizens also speculated that the collaboration is expected to launch on May 30. However, the announcement of the collab amid the heavy boycott of Starbucks due to its controversial stance with the Israel and Palestine conflict has left netizens stirred.

In November 2023, Starbucks' employees went on strike after the brand fired and filed a lawsuit against its laborers and union members who showcased support to Palestine through their social media platforms. This, therefore, led to the belief that the company lays its support towards Israel, leading the beverage brand to land on the list of brands aimed to be boycotted by netizens.

The boycott has been successful to date by creating awareness of the brand's ideology and the need to boycott its products. Additionally, every celebrity who's been purchasing or interacting with the brand has been heavily scrutinized since it contributes to Israel's power against Palestine.

Naturally, following the rumors of NCT's collaboration with Starbucks, the group has been heavily scrutinized on the same grounds. Therefore, fans have been mass emailing and raising online campaigns to communicate their stance against the collaboration between NCT and Starbucks to the group's agency, SM Entertainment.

However, since there has been no official announcement regarding the collaboration between the K-pop group and the beverage brand from the agency, fans have been waiting for the same to take more conclusive actions.