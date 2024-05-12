What is #blockout2024? Award winning journalist calls for boycott against BTS and BLACKPINK

The #blockout2024 movement was started by some TikTok creators in response to this year's Met Gala. It is a digital mobilization and an individual movement to de-platform celebrities who did not use their online presence to speak out about the ongoing ordeal in Gaza. The main aim is to block any prominent personalities who have refrained from speaking about the Gaza issue and damage their online earnings.

At the beginning of the Israel-Palestine conflict, the former guaranteed that Rafah would be labeled as a safe zone for civilians. However, with the progress of the ongoing crisis, Israel reportedly began attacking the area and the lives of over 1.5 million people who had taken sanctuary in the Egyptian border city. Soon, the photos from miserable images of people in Rafah and the Met Gala, capturing two sides of humanity, went viral on social media, and the internet could not keep calm.

They started #blockout2024 to punish the celebrities for not using their online presence to spread the word about the ongoing war. Joining the movement, award-winning Palestinian journalist Bisan Owda, through their Instagram account @wizard_bisan1, urged people to block K-pop groups, including BTS and BLACKPINK.

Palestinian journalist urged people to block BTS, BLACKPINK, Lisa, and other celebrities as part of #blockout2024 movement

On May 11, 2024, Palestinian journalist Bisan Owda, who has been actively involved in the ground reporting of the situation prevailing in the Gaza Strip due to the ongoing Israel and Palestinian crisis, shared on Instagram, extending her support for the #blockout2024 digital movement. She is reportedly currently living in a tent in Rafah amidst the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

She stated in her story, urging people to start the #blockout2024 movement:

"Yalla, let's all block the people who we made famous and rich..who are living in a fantasy world.. destroying our environment, society, harmony, and don't even put some effort to educate themselves about us, the 99% of the world's population who made them, and how capitalism is smashing us while they are still in their fantasy world benefiting from our money and pain."

She further re-shared the list of celebrities prepared by the Instagram handle @landpalestine and urged others to block them as they did not speak about the war. The list mentioned the official Instagram accounts of BTS (@bts.bighitofficial) and BLACKPINK (@blackpinkofficial). BLACKPINK's group member Lisa's account, @lalalalisa_m, was also included in the list.

Social media users initiated the #blockout2024 movement against celebrities who attended the fashion event on May 6.

The other celebrities included in the #blockout2024 list were Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Lily-Rose Depp, Harry Styles, Leonardo Dicaprio, Chris Hemsworth, Olivia Rodrigo, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Shakira, and others.

In recent news, the seven members of BTS are currently enlisted for their mandatory military service and are expected to reunite as a group in 2025.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK members are occupied with their activities and recently renewed their exclusive group contract with YG Entertainment. Meanwhile, Jennie was spotted at the Met Gala 2024.