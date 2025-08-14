“Never expect this pair”: Fans thrilled as Netflix drops first trailer of ‘Romantics Anonymous’ starring Han Hyo-joo & Shun Oguri

On August 14, 2025, Netflix Japan released the first teaser for the upcoming romance drama, Romantics Anonymous. The teaser is set against the backdrop of a chocolate shop where fear and comfort unexpectedly meet. Directed by Sho Tsukikawa, the show stars Shun Oguri and Han Hyo-joo.Netflix's Romantics Anonymous is set to premiere on October 16, 2025. It reimagines the 2010 French romantic comedy Les Émotifs Anonymes, directed by Jean-Pierre Améris. Fans are excited to see the pairing, expressing that they never expected them to come together.&quot;Aaaakkkkkkk never expect this pair,&quot; an X user commented.blurbintang @blurbintangLINKAaaakkkkkkk never expect this pairMany admirers kept on reacting, praising them both as respected figures in the industry. Others noted that their dynamic appears &quot;awkwardly chaotic,&quot; but expressed already loving their chemistry, calling them &quot;cute&quot; together.meloonee_🤩 @iWenabeMelodyLINKThe mains are industry-respected acts-- mature and really great to watch!I'll never forget watching Spring Waltz in the 2000s. Han Hyojo has grown as an actress adapting to a wide range of characters. Shun Oguri is also one of my faves in Jdrama scenes..so it's exciting!🍀 @verhaintLINKNo but they're so awkwardly chaotic I love them already 😭nik ᓚ₍⑅^..^₎ @niklikecatsLINKomg they look so cute! can't wait ❤️Others said that they were already seated for the Japan–Korea joint series, mentioning that it was now on their &quot;watchlist.&quot;fai ✨ @jihyeonaa_LINKon my watchlist!!!𓍯𓂃 @b4bypink_LINKoh my god it’s finally out soon i’m about to crash out𝒇𝒊𝒊 🫂➡️🆕 @RUNCHRAUNDALINKI’m so seated for this series. the Netflix employees are scared and asking me to leave because “its not October yet” but i’m simply too seatedRomantics Anonymous: Here is everything you need to know about the plot &amp; castShun Oguri and Han Hyo-joo in Romantics Anonymous (Image via X/@NetflixJP)Shun Oguri plays Sosuke Fujiwara, heir to a major confectionery brand, who has a strong fear of touch. Han Hyo-joo stars as Hana, the shop’s top dessert creator, who avoids face-to-face contact due to severe eye contact anxiety. She works in complete anonymity, never meeting customers.When Sosuke takes over as head of Le Sauveur, he plans major changes and seeks out the shop’s hidden chocolatier. In their first meeting, Sosuke can touch Hana without discomfort, while she can meet his gaze without panic. This is an unexpected shift that starts a quiet, gradual bond.Jin Akanishi appears as Hiro, a jazz bar owner and Sosuke’s close friend, secretly admired by Hana. Yuri Nakamura plays Irene, a therapist who treats Hana and is also an old friend of Sosuke. Ryo Narita plays Takashi Fujiwara, Sosuke’s supportive cousin.Ayumi Ito portrays Motomi Kawamura, the shop’s head chocolatier devoted to her craft. Eiji Okuda plays Kenji Kuroiwa, the shop owner who understands Hana’s condition. Koichi Sato plays Shuntaro Fujiwara, Sosuke’s father and chairman of Futago Confectionery.The Japanese actor Shun Oguri is best known for his roles in Hana Yori Dango, Crows Zero, Gintama, and his Hollywood debut in Godzilla vs. Kong. Han Hyo-joo, a South Korean actress, is famous for her roles in Brilliant Legacy, Dong Yi, W, and her award-winning performance in Cold Eyes. She recently starred in Disney+’s Moving.