NewJeans collaborates with British Museum to record an audio guide introducing major works in the institution’s Korean Gallery

On May 14, 2024, the British Museum announced that its Korean Gallery received vocal contributions from the K-pop group, NewJeans, managed by ADOR. In its official Instagram post, the British Museum wrote:

"ATTENTION! @newjeans_official are here to announce a very special collaboration with the @britishmuseum Audio app…Can’t stop listening to NewJeans? Now you can even tune in as they talk you through some of the most exciting and beautiful objects in the Museum, from the bronze head of Roman emperor Hadrian to a rare Korean ‘Moon jar’."

To give an interesting twist to the narrative, NewJeans also volunteered to describe several Roman British artifacts, such as a bronze bust of Emperor Hadrian. Replicas of traditional Korean buildings from the 1700s, an inlaid celadon going back to the 1300s, and a picture of the Buddhist Painting of the Four Heavenly Kings are among the objects narrated in the audio guidebook.

NewJeans creates history as they partner with the British Museum as part of talent donation

NewJeans shared a message, mentioning how delighted they are to be a part of this important project that highlights Korea's grace and beauty. The K-pop girl group's video clip was posted on the British Museum's Instagram page.

"We are proud and happy to participate in this meaningful endeavor that showcases the elegance and beauty of Korea. We hope many people will listen," stated NewJeans.

Moreover, visitors are encouraged to learn more about the rich history of the Korean peninsula by listening to their narrated tour, which is accessible through the British Museum audio app as of May 14.

The Korean gallery from the British Museum contains important artifacts such as the Traditional white porcelain from Korea, known as moon jars, which originated during the Joseon era (1392–1910).

Meanwhile, another significant piece is the Buddhist Painting of the Four Heavenly Kings, also known as Shitennō, frequently seen in Buddhist art as life-size warriors standing atop vanquished demons. As the legend says, the warriors defend people from evil from its four fundamental directions and seasons: East is Jikokuten, South is Zōchōten, West is Kōmokuten, and North is Tamonten.

The Celadon Bottle with Peony Design is another notable artifact that is believed to be from the Sinan Ship. The location where the ship sank in centuries ago is honored in the name of the Sinan Ship. In 1323, this ship sailed from Kyeongwon, China, to Japan and was laden down with trade items.

Contributions to the Korean Gallery in the British Museum, ADOR's flagship group, NewJeans, have recorded and chronicled the history of all these ancient pieces. The collaboration aims to help listeners learn about Korea and its rich history, legacy, culture, and heritage.

NewJeans debuted in November 2022 with a self-titled EP, consisting of tracks titled Attention, Hype Boy, and Cookie. The group shot to fame with the release of their song, Attention, which topped South Korea's Circle Digital Chart in 2022.

The rookie girl group has been the talk of the town lately due to the ongoing dispute between ADOR and its parent company, HYBE Corporation.