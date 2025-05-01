NewJeans dormitory repeatedly intruded by sasaeng in 20s, stalker gets indicated for Trespassing and Theft

NewJeans’ sasaeng/stalker, who repeatedly broke into their dormitory, faces trespassing and theft charges. On April 9, 2025, Kookmin Ilbo reported that a stalker fan of the K-pop girl group has been sent on trial for breaking into their house several times.
As per the reports, following the results shared by the prosecution center and the police on May 1, 2025, the office of the Seoul Western District Prosecutors indicted the accused on charges of trespassing and theft after intruding into the K-pop girl group's dormitory on April 25, 2025. Notably, the accused is reported to be a male in his 20s and was indicted without detention.
The accused reportedly stole clothes, hangers, and placards from NewJeans’ house located in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea, on December 21, 2024. Furthermore, the police investigation reportedly unveiled that the accused had also entered the dorm three days earlier on December 18, 2024.
The accused's actions are counted as a repetitive offense, as he did not only enter the house without consent once or twice but on several occasions. As per the reports, the individual was aware that the doors of the dorms were not locked, leading him to enter the house.
NewJeans' sasaeng intrusion and theft case occurred following "contract termination" with ADOR
On May 1, Kookmin Ilbo reported that NewJeans moved out of their former residence in December 2024 after unilaterally terminating their exclusive contract with HYBE LABELS’ subsidiary label ADOR.
In November 2025, the group announced that they would depart from the agency as they believed ADOR had breached the terms of their exclusive contract. Notably, the girl group has been in a feud with their label since Min Hee-jin's departure from ADOR.
Moreover, NewJeans faced threat posts online before the stalker incident. The incident taking place in reality following such threats fuelled controversy online. Back in August 2024, an individual turned to social media to threaten the girl group through a post after they reportedly identified their house correctly.
The post indicated possible intrusion.
“Next time, I’ll find the dorm and come,” it read.
As per the reports, the individual who shared the post on an online community promised to harm the band by visiting their residence. However, it has not been confirmed whether the alleged intruder and the individual who shared the threat posts online against the Hype Boy singers are the same person.
After their unilateral exit from ADOR, NewJeans reportedly signed advertisement deals and rebranded themselves as NJZ in February 2025. To prevent the girl group from signing deals with third parties, in March 2025, ADOR filed an injunction and was granted the right to hold on to their status as NewJeans’ management.
Furthermore, in December 2024, the HYBE LABELS subsidiary also filed a legal case against the group. This legal case was to authenticate the validity of their exclusive contracts with the five members.
The first hearing of the case was held on April 3, 2025, at the 41st Civil Agreement Division of Seoul Central District Court. The case did not come to a conclusion and was pushed for a second trial scheduled to be held on June 5, 2025. Attention is closely being paid to whether ADOR would confirm the contract validity or NJZ would exit the agency.