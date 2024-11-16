"NewJeans never die!"- Fans react as the girl group delivers an emotional speech at 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards     

On November 16, NewJeans delivered a speech at the 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards after receiving a Grand Artist Award (Daesang), leaving the fandom emotional. Minji kickstarted the speech by expressing her gratitude to the fandom, manager, staff, and CEO for giving them the strength to move forward despite the challenges.

Subsequently, Hanni stopped Minji during the speech and said that the band always wanted to express her gratitude to Bunnies. She stated that her words might sound empty, but she wanted Bunnies to know they were not. She mentioned, as translated by X user @newjeansnews_:

"We always say thank you to Bunnies, so it might sound like it's empty words, but we want you guys to know that it's not empty words- We don't know until when we will be NewJeans, but I think the relationship with the 5 of us & Bunnies cannot be destroyed so let's stick together until the end."

Subsequently, Danielle stated the following phrase, which went viral on social media among the K-pop Community, "Even if we're not NewJeans, NewJeans Never Die." Fans further praised the group's efforts and hard work. An X user added:

"Yes, Danielle You Are Right ! NewJeans Never die and we can't agree more."

The fandom shared congratulatory snippets for NewJeans' latest milestone. They stated that the group emerged as one of the rarest bands in South Korea who stood up to their agency.

"never rlly talk about them on my acc but that last bit broke my heart whatever happens, i hope they'll still be together as five debuting under another name or somewhere, or just.. just be happy. all my support and love to them! and congrats on the grand award," one fan said.

"for so long I have been involved stanning kpop groups, I dare to say the bravest group in the industry is DBSK and New Jeans. These young girls, took me 15 years of time to witness this kind of boldness in Kpop. Goodjob New Jeans," another fan shared.

"This whole thing just makes me sad. You’re telling me one of the greatest ggs of all time might not exist anymore over internal issues and ignorance from all adult parties?? It’s shocking that Hybe/Ador built a powerhouse within a year of their career, but now lost them," another fan mentioned.

The internet users expressed their admiration for the band. They stated they would support them forever, even if they came back under a different name.

"They’ve been thru a lot for their age.. Just genuine teenage girls working hard for their dreams, so pure and talented.. I wish them the best & will continue to support them. New jeans or not," one X user said.

"Nobody can take away what they created and the impact they had in such a short time, no matter what happens," another X user shared.

"Even Stacy members are crying too New jeans always be loved in KPOP community even their co idols you can feel their support," another netizen mentioned.

"I'm so sad that it came to this and for everything they've been through, but I'm so proud of my girls. forever with newjeans, no matter what they're called," another X user commented.

More about NewJeans

The K-pop girl group debuted on July 22, 2024, with their single Attention. The track was released through ADOR. It was written by Duckbay, Danielle, and Gigi. The pop and R&B record emerged as the group's first number-one song on the domestic's Circle Digital Chart. The group features 5 members, including Minji, Danielle, Hanni, Haerin, and Hyein.

The group has recently released How Sweet and Supernatural on May 24, 2024, and June 21, 2024, respectively, through ADOR. In recent news, NewJeans' Hype Boy official music video (performance ver. 1) surpassed 200 million views on YouTube on November 13, 2024.

