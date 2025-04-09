NewJeans'(NZJ) injunction appeal hearing reportedly wraps in 10 minutes as ADOR maintains position

On April 9, 2025, a confidential court session was held in Seoul to review the appeal lodged by the five members of NewJeans. They contested a previous legal order that bars them from managing their own entertainment careers or accepting brand deals without ADOR's green light.

The brief session, led by Judge Kim Sang-hoon from Division 50 of the Civil Court, began at 2 pm but ended within fifteen minutes. Only legal teams from each side were present.

Unlike the earlier public injunction hearing, this meeting was kept off-limits at the artists' request. After the discussion ended, ADOR's lawyer informed the press that both parties had laid out their arguments. However, no real adjustments were made to the standing verdict. NewJeans' attorney didn't issue any remarks afterward.

During the first order of restraint on March 21, the court sided with ADOR's plea to secure its role as NewJeans' managing agency. The decision barred the members from acting solo or forming contracts through intermediaries without ADOR's go-ahead. It also blocked the K-pop group from promoting under their new title, 'NJZ.'

Following the outcome, ADOR welcomed the court's stance and promised to continue supporting the group professionally. Meanwhile, NewJeans acknowledged the verdict but noted it didn't address their issues with the agency. Soon after, the idols submitted an appeal and announced they were halting all upcoming projects.

NewJeans' Hyein’s father opposed NewJeans’ contract termination

On April 4, 2025, confusion erupted after online rumors wrongly identified group member Haerin's mother as opposing the group's contract termination with ADOR. The South Korean outlet New Daily later reported that Hyein's father didn't endorse it.

He even took legal action against his wife over the authority to act as Hyein's legal representative. This followed reports of tension among underage members' parents over the contract dispute. During the April 3, 2025, hearing, a judge confirmed that a family court had settled a parental authority conflict involving "Defendant 4."

The court clarified that one parent had been officially granted the right to act on behalf of the child in this legal matter. Chosun Biz interpreted the situation to mean that two minor members—Hyein and Haerin—had experienced a disagreement between their parents over the decision to end the contract with ADOR.

Online users guessed "Defendant 4" was Haerin after spotting "Kang" in court records. This sparked false claims that her mother opposed the lawsuit and wasn't listed as her legal representative. Contrary to these claims, New Daily revealed that Hyein's father, not Haerin's mother, changed his stance on the group's contract termination.

While he initially seemed aligned with other parents when NewJeans gave notice to end their contract on November 29, 2024, he later objected. On March 14, the court gave the group's makenae's mother full guardianship. On April 4, all the group members' families posted a statement renouncing any rift.

They said the decision to leave ADOR was fully supported by all families and agreed upon together. They also shut down rumors about Haerin's mother, confirming she and her family were fully supportive.

The statement clarified that the parental rights issue involved only one member's family and was handled privately with the child's wishes in mind. It urged the public to stop speculating and not use family matters against the group. The families ended by asking for privacy.

NewJeans, promoting independently under the name 'NJZ,' has been in a contract battle with ADOR since November 2024.

