"No skip great debut album"- Fans react as BTS' V's Layover becomes 1st K-pop solo album to have all songs surpass 1 million on Spotify Japan

BTS’ V is all over social media as his solo album Layover has reportedly become the first album by a K-pop solo artist to have amassed one million streams on each song on Spotify Japan. The BTS vocalist continues to dominate the Japan region of Spotify as his solo song Love Me Again became the most streamed K-pop song by a solo act.

Ad

Many fans celebrated V's milestone on social media platforms like X. Fans trended phrases including, “Congratulations Taehyung!” while sharing their appreciation for Layover.

"Congratulations Taehyung!!! It really is a no skip great debut album," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"The gem of an album Taehyung created..." an X user wrote.

"Layover is my safe place, so thank you for sharing your music with the world," a fan stated.

Fans also celebrated Love Me Again's streams in the region by expressing what it meant to them.

"Love me again will go down in history," a fan said.

"Deserved, Love me Again will always be the best debut track by a kpop soloist in my book for its divine and unique vibe vocals and visuals that can never be replicated," a user mentioned.

Ad

"The essence of R&B lives on in artists who preserve its lyrical vulnerability and melodic sophistication. It's what makes a track like “Love Me Again” feel both fresh and timeless," a netizen reacted.

Fans referred to Japan as Teteland, meaning Kim Taehyung's land, following his recent milestone in the country.

"Japan's truly loving him again and again and again... teteland fr," a fan stated.

Ad

"Japan never beating the teteland allegations," another fan wrote.

"Japan is really Teteland...thank you for loving Tae unconditionally and for your genuine support," a fan added.

More about BTS's V's solo album Layover and recent music releases

Expand Tweet

Ad

On September 8, 2023, BTS's V, aka Kim Taehyung, dropped his first solo album titled Layover. The album consists of six tracks: Slow Dancing, Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, For Us, and Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.).

The album's pre-release song Love Me Again has over one billion streams on Spotify and is V's most streamed song on the platform as of December 2024. Besides this, all songs from the album surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify in May 2024.

Ad

Furthermore, Layover received a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan in October 2024 for selling 250K units in the country. In the same month last year, Layover surpassed two billion streams on Spotify, becoming the third K-pop solo artist's album to reach this milestone.

Expand Tweet

Ad

BTS's V, alongside his bandmate RM, began his military service on December 11, 2023. Following his enlistment, V dropped a collaboration song with UMI called 'wherever u r,' which dropped on December 30, 2023. He was also featured in the music video for Love Wins All by IU, released on January 24, 2024.

The BTS vocalist dropped his solo single FRI(END)S on March 15, 2024. On November 29, 2024, V released his solo ballad song Winter Ahead, featuring renowned South Korean singer Park Hyo-shin. The Rainy Day singer dropped his version of White Christmas alongside late American singer Bing Crosby on December 6, 2024.

Ad

Meanwhile, V, along with his fellow BTS members RM, Suga, Jimin, and Jungkook, is anticipated to be discharged from his military duties in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More