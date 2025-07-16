“Nomination is for the choreographer, not the performer”— Internet reacts as Emmy nod for Lisa, Doja Cat & RAYE's 007 Oscars act sparks confusion

On July 15, 2025, Doja Cat, Lisa, and RAYE’s Oscars stage performance earned a spot in the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations lineup. Their James Bond tribute, aired during the 2025 Academy Awards in March, is nominated for Outstanding Choreography in Variety or Reality Programming. The award show will be broadcast live on September 14, 2025.

The tribute was built around six decades of the 007 legacy. This Emmy mention trails the release of their joint track Born Again, which hit streaming just weeks before the Oscars.

For those unversed, Mandy Moore is recognized for her contribution to Dancing with the Stars and for designing choreography for La La Land. She has also played a role in productions such as Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. Since 2008, the 49-year-old has received eight Primetime Emmy nods for Excellence in Choreography, taking home three wins in 2017, 2018, and 2020.

Meanwhile, fans reacted to the Emmy nod, explaining that it's for the choreographer, Mandy Moore, and not the performers.

"I think, we don't need to overhype this one, because the nomination is for the choreographer, not the performer. It's like when LJL won for Money and Kiel Tutin won the VMA for Blackpink. So it's not Lisa or BP who are being receiving the award," an X user commented.

LABACHOTE @labachote LINK I think, we don't need to overhype this one, because the nomination is for the choreographer, not the performer. It's like when LJL won for Money and Kiel Tutin won the VMA for Blackpink. So it's not Lisa or BP who are being receiving the award.

Many asked others to respect and acknowledge Mandy Moore’s work.

"Not to be a d**k but Mandy Moore (the choreographer) is the only person who recieved the nomination. This category doesn’t include the performers themselves," a fan said.

"The amount of people who don't seem to understand that the choreographer is the one nominated not the performers. This is is not a performer award unless the performer choreographed it as well (which they didn't). It's good they interpreted it well, the award doesn't go to them," another user mentioned.

"The one who got nomination is the choreographer, Mandy Moore, not lisa doja and raye please respect MANDY MOORE, Choreographer," another person shared.

Others defended the Thai rapper against misogynistic claims that she paid for the Emmy nomination, clarifying that it was awarded to Moore, not Lisa.

"The award goes to the choreographer of the performance and there are already misogynistic people saying that LISA paid for this. Like, can you think before commenting stupid things?," one netizen said.

"Bf this bf that, rumoured bf actually sells clothes,perfumes and bags, meanwhile nom went to Lisa's choreography not her, weird freaks," a user mentioned.

"Them crediting Lisa's entire hard work to a man saying it's bought to satisfy their ego, when Lisa worked hard and got popular way," another fan added.

BLACKPINK's Lisa joins Emmy race with The White Lotus cast

The White Lotus earned a nod under the Outstanding Drama Series classification for the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards. This positions BLACKPINK’s Lisa, who portrays Mook, among the collective cast.

Although the K-pop idol isn't individually recognized, the show's overall recognition suggests she might be included in the celebratory group if it secures the award. The HBO Max series also received multiple acting mentions. Parker Posey, Aimee Lou Wood, Carrie Coon, and Natasha Rothwell are each nominated in the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category.

The 77th Emmy Awards are set to air live on September 14 via CBS, with streaming available both live and on-demand through Paramount+.

