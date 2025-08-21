Nongshim to launch ‘KPop Demon Hunters’-themed snacks and ramen: Products, launch regions, & all you need to know

On August 20, 2025, South Korean noodle giant Nongshim signed a deal with the animated hit KPop Demon Hunters to launch its flagship products later this month. This collab trails the film’s chart-topping success on Netflix.According to Cartoon Brew, KPop Demon Hunters has pulled in 210.5 million views on Netflix, making it the second most-watched movie on the platform after Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds' starrer 2021 film, Red Notice. Furthermore, the animated film continues to dominate the top 10 upper ranks of the Billboard Hot 100.Featured tracks include Golden by HUNTR/X members EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami on No. 2. Your Idol and Soda Pop by the Saja Boys: Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee are on No. 4 and No. 10, respectively.Furthermore, the song’s video has also passed 200 million views on Sony Animation’s YouTube channel. With this collaboration, Nongshim plans to ride the film’s global wave and link its instant noodles with the movie’s growing fan base. Here’s everything to know about this collab and the regions where fans can get their hands on the products!What are the new KPop Demon Hunters x Nongshim products? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNongshim has rolled out a fiery new lineup featuring,Shin RamyunShrimp CrackersSoon-to-launch Shin Ramyun Tumba All-Purpose SauceAs part of the new launch, the company will introduce the new sauce, which will be available to the public in the coming weeks. The brand further aims to introduce an exclusive instant noodle cup themed around HUNTR/X and its popular fan-favorite munchies.Part of the collection is a limited cup noodle release themed on Huntrix, the fictional idol group in the film. Each pack is designed with exclusive character art of Rumi, Zoey, Saja Boys, Derpy the tiger, Mira, Joy, Lion Boys, and Duffy.In which regions will the KPop Demon Hunters x Nongshim products launch?A still from KPop Demon Hunters (Image via Netflix)The tie-up will roll out across South Korea, the U.S. and Canada, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. Nongshim is also getting ready for worldwide campaigns, both online and in stores, to celebrate the launch. This ensures fans everywhere can try the film-inspired treats.How KPop Demon Hunters x Nongshim collaboration come to be?Nongshim's spokesperson said the partnership came after seeing how the movie portrayed Korean meals on screen, which closely matched the look of its products. The company pointed to that detail as the main reason behind the partnership.“This partnership was possible thanks to fans who organically identified our products and shared their excitement. As K-Pop Demon Hunters introduces K-culture to the world, we hope to share the authentic taste of Korean ramyun and snacks through this unique collaboration,&quot; the brand noted (The Korea Times reports).Until then, watch KPop Demon Hunters, which is available to stream on Netflix!