"That shouldn't count"- Internet divided as KPop Demon Hunters' girl group HUNTRIX hits Billboard Hot 100 #1, fueling virtual vs. real idol debate

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 12, 2025 21:37 GMT
KPop Demon Hunters
KPop Demon Hunters' HUNTRIX hits Billboard Hot 100 #1 (Images via Netflix Tudum's website)

On August 12, 2025, Billboard confirmed that Kpop Demon Hunters’ fictional girl group, HUNTRIX, had scored their first-ever No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their track Golden from Netflix’s animated hit movie climbed from its July debut at No. 81 to the top spot in just seven weeks.

The milestone is historic as HUNTRIX is the first time a female K-pop act has reached No. 1 on the Hot 100 and the first girl group of any genre to do so since Destiny’s Child ruled in 2001. The voices behind HUNTRIX belong to EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI.

In KPop Demon Hunters, Golden is performed by HUNTRIX as their debut song within the story. It marked an important moment where the group used their music to channel magical energy and fight supernatural threats.

also-read-trending Trending
Huntrix becomes first K-pop girl act to top the Billboard chart (Images via Instagram/@billboardcharts)
Huntrix becomes first K-pop girl act to top the Billboard chart (Images via Instagram/@billboardcharts)

For many, this moment proved that even a fictional group can deliver music powerful enough to rival real-world acts. However, others argued that they should not be compared with real groups. An X user, @obeyxdea, said,

"Are they not literally just fictional animated characters in a movie though… that shouldn’t count."
Fans of HUNTRIX celebrated on social media as they praised the creativity and production that went into Golden. They expressed pride in the team of songwriters, producers, and singers who worked behind the scenes. They believed that their talent deserved recognition.

However, not everyone felt the same. Certain internet users dismissed the achievement, arguing that the group "really exists.” They believed that it was unfair to compare them to real-life idols who have spent years training.

Others worried it might set a trend for virtual acts to dominate charts and leave fewer chances for human performers.

More about KPop Demon Hunters, HUNTRIX's Golden, and the history-making Hot 100 win

KPop Demon Hunters is an animated fantasy action film about a K-pop girl group. The group secretly fights demons while managing their careers. Golden serves as one of the movie’s most important story moments. It has now gone on to dominate not only the Billboard Hot 100 but also streaming platforms worldwide.

The group's chart-topping moment places them among an elite list of K-pop acts to ever reach No. 1 on the Hot 100:

  • BTS - Savage Love (Remix), Dynamite, Life Goes On, Butter, Permission to Dance, and My Universe (with Coldplay)
  • BTS' Jungkook - Seven (featuring Latto)
  • BTS' Jimin - Like Crazy
  • HUNTR/X - Golden
It has stayed No. 1 on the Billboard Soundtracks chart for seven weeks and crossed 3 billion global streams. The track also hit No. 1 in countries including the UK, Germany, Australia, and South Korea.

Like We Don’t Talk About Bruno from Disney’s Encanto, Golden is performed by characters in a film. However, it is voiced by real singers.

In the latest news, Netflix is planning special sing-along screenings of the movie in late August in limited areas.

Edited by Bharath S
