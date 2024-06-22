On June 18, 2024, Billie Eilish rolled out a Spotify Q&A session with BLACKPINK's Jennie at the Spotify listening party in Seoul. The event was organized to celebrate the release and promote her recent album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. Fans were naturally excited for the event as it was quite a unique crossover, and people were excited to see what the two celebrities had in store for them.

Most of the show went by with Billie Eilish answering the questions Jennie had prepared for the American singer with respect to her recent album. While fans had an entertaining watch, they couldn't help but notice the alleged whitewashing of the Amercian singer in one of the posters that announced the Spotify Q&A session.

Many netizens have addressed the alleged whitewashing of Korean celebrities with foundations lighter than the celebrities' skin tone or through filters that make their skin appear lighter.

While this has been an alleged prevalent practice in the South Korean entertainment industry, fans were surprised to see even Billie Eilish, an American, experience the same treatment.

Here's how fans reacted to the American singer appearing to be a few shaded lighter due to the use of a brightening filter:

"And she’s literally as white as white can get how much more do they need" - said an X user

"Like I don’t understand how you gotta whitewash a WHITE PERSON" - added another X user

"Korean media let people have normal skin challenge" - said a netizen on X

More people expressed that it's sad that even an American person with a lighter skin tone is allegedly whitewashed by Korean media.

"Not even Billie is safe from Korea media standards" - said a netizen on X

"The obsession with whitewashing not just Asian but even white people is crazy" - added another netizen

"White washing a Caucasian person is crazy....... like exactly how white do you want a person to be ? If white people are also not white enough for you" - added a X user

BLACKPINK's Jennis interviews Billie Eilish for a Spotify Q&A in Seoul

On June 18, the Spotify Q&A with Billie Eilish and BLACKPINK's Jennie was rolled out and several intriguing incidents fell through the same. Billie expressed that being interviewed by Jennie was a different experience altogether as she rarely interacts with her close acquaintances in professional settings other than her brother, Finneas.

On the other hand, Jennie also dropped several hints about her upcoming solo album. At one point, she requested Billie to interview her in the future when she will be releasing her album, and at another instance, Billie also expressed that she's eagerly looking forward to Jennie's future album.

With this interaction between the two celebrities fans are excited to see what Jennie has in store for her fans as a solo artist. On the other hand, Billie has been attending several other schedules during her time in Seoul, Korea, to promote her recent album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.

She recently appeared on the South Korean television talk show, The Seasons, hosted by the rapper, Zico. Additionally, it was also reported that will be appearing on Yoo Jae-suk's variety show, You Quiz On The Block.