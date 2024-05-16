BLACKPINK’s Jennie shares behind-the-scenes from 2024 MET Gala in her latest YouTube vlog

BLACKPINK star Jennie released the behind-the-scenes vlog of her appearance at the 2024 MET Gala via her official YouTube channel (Jennierubyjane Official) on May 15, 2024. The video titled Met Gala '24 vlog gave fans a close-up look at what went on behind creating the iconic royal blue dress that the rapper wore at Hollywood's most coveted event of the year.

The video also documented Jennie's experiences at the esteemed Costume Institute Benefit for the second time, encompassing her first fittings and conversations with the personnel. The You & Me singer-rapper was seen trying on a cobalt blue or royal blue cut-out dress in the vlog. The sensational gown was created by a French fashion designer of Tunisian ancestry from ALAÏA.

Amid smiles and joyful banter with the team members, the K-pop phenomenon wrapped up her first fitting.

Jennie showcases how the ODDATELIER founder and CEO works alongside her versatile team

The Solo rapper-singer— who is now a successful entrepreneur after establishing her company ODDATELIER in December 2023— was seen to be fully involved in the creative process of her appearance, from color and styling to shoes. The video showcased the rapper as the CEO who knew exactly what she wanted for her second MET Gala look.

Additionally, the vlog revealed her unique and close bond with her team and managers, as they all were seen laughing and working alongside her. The BLACKPINK artist was seen exploring various color tones for her outfit along with the ALAÏA team. They tried on different shades of blue before picking the cobalt blue.

For the unversed, Azzedine Alaïa, the late Tunisian fashion designer, created the Maison ALAÏA. The brand gained recognition as the "King of Cling" after he debuted his first ready-to-wear collection in 1981 and popularized the clingy, body-conscious shape that cinched in waists and emphasized the physique uniquely.

Notably, Jennie embodied Maison's unique style and the brand's vision, since the garment was made out of a 13-meter-long fabric without any cutting. Jennie looked gorgeous for the Met Gala with a sleek updo and cat-eye eyeliner, which added to her enthusiastic anticipation of the occasion.

Meanwhile, as the vlog progressed, the BLACKPINK star changed into her evening blue attire and rode in a limousine to the event. She arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City where the 2024 MET Gala was held and was greeted by a swarm of fans and paparazzi.

Later, after returning to the hotel, the vlog gave a sneak peek into her extravagant wardrobe collection. The video offers a close-up look at her experiences during the occasion as she happily screamed "I did it", surrounded by her team and applause in the hotel.

The vlog then cuts to the star and captures the moments of her slipping into the after-party phase. She was seen wearing a long black dress with a halterneck that accentuated her shoulders for the after-party. She paired the black sequinned bodice with strappy black high heels and a cropped fur jacket.

In other news, BLACKPINK's Jennie was featured on Zico's latest single SPOT! which was released on April 26, 2024. The song debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s World Digital Song Sales chart on May 13, a first-ever for Zico.