"Now make another song together"- Fans go wild over BTS' j-hope performing Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli's 'Roc Steady Challenge'

On February 8, 2025, BTS' j-hope took to the video-sharing platform TikTok where he uploaded a video of himself grooving to Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli's Roc Steady, sending the fandom into a frenzy. The male artist donned casual blue and grey colored outfits and flaunted his moves.

Expand Tweet

Trending

For those unversed, Roc Steady is a collaborative track of American rapper Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli. It is one of the songs of the former's reissue Megan: Act II. The record was released on October 25, 2025, through Hot Girl Productions and Warner Music Group.

Subsequently, BTS' j-hope's latest challenge video circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. ARMYs could not stop swooning over the male artist's latest dancing steps, and an X user tweeted:

"now make another song together."

Expand Tweet

The fans praised how BTS' j-hope nailed every step of the Roc Steady Challenge. They shared multiple posts on X complimenting the male artist' dancing skills.

"The dancing machine. He didn't miss a single beat in this music. The way he dances OMG,"- a fan commented.

"j-hope flexing his dance skills with the Roc Steady challenge! Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli would approve,"- a fan reacted.

"j-hope absolutely nailed the Roc Steady challenge! Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli would be proud,"- a fan shared.

"The dance before going to bed challenge! My man is just chilling but still on point,"- a fan mentioned.

The internet users continued to reminisce about the old days when BTS' j-hope would randomly share simple videos of himself grooving to music. They showered the male artist with several compliments regarding his dancing moves. Additionally, many also speculated that he would soon forget about his official Instagram handle and become more active on TikTok.

"J-Hope the Tiktoker will be forgetting IG soon...just like JK Hope to see more of J-Hope's dance vids on TT,"- a user reacted.

"I'm really loving this J-Hope TikTok countdown video. It reminds me of the old days when J-Hope would just pick cool music, dance to it without any thoughts, simply enjoy the dance, and upload it on YouTube or do a livestream,"- a user shared.

"I'm telling you man no one has ever served the way Jung Servington the III serves when serving,"- a user commented.

"I’m completely blown away by Hoseok’s footwork - can see how strong his ankles and metatarsals are in all of the releves he’s doing,"- a user mentioned.

BTS' j-hope will embark on his first solo world tour

BTS' j-hope will embark on his much-anticipated solo world tour titled, 'Hope on the Stage' from February 28 to March 2, 2025. He will hold a three-day concert in Seoul, South Korea, from KSPO Dome. The confirmed venue details for the upcoming event have been listed below:

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, United States, March 13, 2025. Allstate Arena, Chicago, March 17 & March 18, 2025. Palacio De Los Deportes, Mexico, Mexico City, March 22 & March 23, 2025. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, United States, March 26 & 27, 2025. Oakland Arena, Oakland, March 31- April 1, 2025. BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, April 4 to April 6, 2025. SM Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines, April 12 & April 23, 2025. Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan, April 19 & April 20. 2025. Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore, April 26 & April 27, 2025. Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia, May 3 & May 4, 2025. Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand, May 10 & May 11, 2025. Galaxy Arena, Macau, May 17 & ay 18, 2025. NTSU Arena, Taiwan, Taipei, May 24 & 25, 2025. Kyocera Dome Osaka, Osaka, Japan, May 31 and June 1, 2025.

He is the second member of the band to embark on a solo world tour. The male artist would hold concerts and deliver electrifying performances in locations, including the United States, Mexico, Asia, and other regions.

In recent news, BTS' j-hope will make a comeback in March 2025. According to BigHit Music, the male artist is expected to release a solo single. The release date for the official return will be revealed later. It will be his first music release since his military discharge in October.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback