"Now we need the originals" — Fans react as BTS' Taehyung’s friend Levi shares Ghibli AI versions of their photos including Yeontan

On March 30, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung's close friend, Levi, shared a series of AI-generated images reimagining cherished moments with his late dog, Yeontan, in the distinctive style of Studio Ghibli.

Yeontan, a black and tan Pomeranian, was Taehyung's pet. Introduced to fans in 2017, Yeontan quickly became an integral part of the BTS idol's life, frequently appearing in vlogs, social media posts, and even music videos. His recent passing in December 2024 left a void not only in the idol's heart but also among fans who had grown fond of the adorable canine.

The release of these AI images elicited a profound response from fans worldwide as many were delighted to see Yeontan and V. One fan expressed their wish to see the original photos and wrote on X:

"Thank you Levi, Now we need the originals please"

Fans flooded social media, asking Levi to drop the original photos as well.

"Levi knows Taehyung’s love for Ghibli artworks," another fan wrote.

"Post the real pics levi," another fan added.

Others mentioned that Levi is the most "unserious" and "chaotic fun friend" that everyone needs in their life.

"A BESTIE THROUGH AND THROUGH LOOK AT THEM MY BABIESSSSSSSS. YEONTAAAAAAAAAAN," a fan reacted.

"DOES HE WANT ME TO CRY," another fan remarked.

"Levi is so unserious in the best way lmao he’s that one chaotic fun friend everyone needs," another fan added.

Interestingly, many fans also criticized Levi for partaking in the Studio Ghibli AI trend. They cited the ethical considerations of AI art related to copyright infringement and Studio Ghibli's co-founder Hayao Miyazaki's open dislike for the use of AI in animation.

Sharing this sentiment, a fan wrote,

"Don't make ai it's an insult to an artist who hardwork what happens if ai will generate ur idols voice."

"Making ai ghibli art of taehyung who has so many amazing ghibli arts created by actual artists??????" questioned a fan.

"There are literally thousands of tweets against this bc the creator of ghibli himself despises ai. Can you please be considerate and delete this," a fan asked Levi.

BTS' Taehyung's military service, SDT, and losing Yeontan amidst everything

In December 2023, Taehyung (V) enlisted for his mandatory military service. In January 2024, he successfully passed the Capital Defense Command's Special Mission Team (SDT) entrance exam. This led to additional training at the Army General Administration School, after which he was assigned to a specialized unit.

The BTS idol has been serving as a member of the Special Forces Unit of the Military Police Corps under the 2nd Army Corps in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province. His discharge is scheduled for June 10, 2025.

Amid his military duties, he faced a profound personal loss. On December 2, 2024, he announced the passing of his beloved dog, Yeontan. In a heartfelt Instagram story, he expressed his grief and thanked fans for their love and support for Yeontan over the years.

Yeontan featured prominently in the BTS idol's solo album Layover and its cover. The canine was also featured on the cover of the BTS idol's 2024 duet, White Christmas (feat. the late Bing Crosby).

In other news, alongside BTS' V, his bandmate Kim Namjoon will also be discharged on June 10, 2025. Jimin and Jungkook will be discharged the next day on June 11, with SUGA's discharge scheduled for June 21.

