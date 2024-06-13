“Now it's my turn to entertain you, ARMY!”- BTS’ Jin shares his excitement in a letter celebrating FESTA 2024

On June 13, BTS member Jin's handwritten letter for FESTA 2024 was shown on the screen displayed at the offline event held to commemorate the eleventh anniversary of the group. The FESTA 2024 was organized at the Jamsil Sports Complex in Songpa-gu, Seoul, South Korea. Subsequently, fans at the event shared the handwritten letters from the band members on the South Korean social media platform, The Qoo, and soon it went viral on the internet.

The letter was also shared officially by BigHit Music on the Weverse for the fans having ARMY membership. In the letter, Jin confessed that during his absence, the other members of the group had entertained the ARMYs with their solo projects, and now it was his turn to impress the fandom. He stated, as translated by X user @seokjinism1.

"I heard that my bandmates have been working hard to entertain you during my absence. How nice of them. Now it's my turn to entertain you, ARMY!"

BTS' Jin expressed his gratitude to the ARMYs for being with the group for eleven years

For those unversed, BTS FESTA is an event organized annually to commemorate the group's debut anniversary with ARMY. The Festa includes the release of new pictorials, videos, fan songs, radio programs, offline events, and more. The celebration event has been organized for 8-18 days, which usually either starts from the end of March or the beginning of June.

BTS' Jin began his handwritten letter wishing for the fans' well-being and expressed his desire to say 'hello' to them more often after getting discharged from his mandatory military service. He stated, as translated by X user @ _BTSMoments_:

"Hello, this is Jin. I hope everyone is in good health. I'm reaching out to you for the first time in a while. I'd like to be able to say hello more often, but unfortunately, my situation hasn't allowed that. I'm so excited that my discharge from military service is just around the corner. Haha."

The Moon singer confessed that entertaining fans alone would not be easy, but he would do his best. He further expressed his gratitude to the ARMYs who have been with the group for eleven years and stated, as translated by X user @_BTSMoments_:

"Although it won't be easy to do it alone, I will try my best. I've been planning how to entertain you for a few years now, and I will put all my plans into practice once I return to society. I thank everyone for being with us for such a long time. I love you, ARMY."

In recent news, BTS Jin was discharged from mandatory military service from the Army's 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do on June 12. The six BTS members, including Kim Namjoon, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook, welcomed him and the idol conducted a Weverse live as soon as he entered the HYBE building.

The eldest BTS member also attended an in-person FESTA event held on June 13, 2024, at the Jamsil Arena in Jamsil Sports Complex, Songpa-gu, South Korea, where he hugged and shared handshakes with 1,000 ARMYs and delivered electrifying performances.