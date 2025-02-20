“Oh I wouldn't be messing with her”- Fans react as Disney+ drops first teaser for Park Eun-bin and Sul Kyung-gu medical thriller, Hyper Knife

The teaser trailer for the new Disney+ K-drama offering, Hyper Knife, was released on February 20, 2025. The drama stars Casting Diva fame Park Eun-bin and The Whirlwind fame Sol Kyung-gu in the lead as skilled neurosurgeons.

Ad

The short teaser trailer for the series has raised anticipation among fans. In the video, Park Eun-bin is seen as a talented but morally grey character, while Sol Kyung-gu is her mentor, and the two eventually don't see eye to eye over professional and moral differences. Fans were seemingly impressed by Park Eun-bin's transformation in the drama, as one X user wrote:

"That sinister smile oh I wouldn't be messing with her."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other netizens also echoed the sentiment, with comments on X reading:

"This is so different from Castaway Diva. Show us versatility, Park Eun Bin!" an X user wrote.

"I can't wait for Park Eun Bin's villain role!!" a fan replied.

"OMG!! Counting down the days till we meet the brilliant neurosurgeon Jeong Se-Ok," another wrote.

Fans appreciated the touch of darkness the story possesses. Doctors are usually perceived as life savers and are portrayed in a positive light, however, Hyper Knife carries a strain of horror and grey morals with its approach to the mad genius of a promising medical practitioner. More responses on X read:

Ad

"Im still debating watching this, i think the dark mixed with medical blood may be too much but im also so intrigued," one user wrote.

"'Like' is an understatement! The little sneak peek in the trailer already left us speechless, and I’m sure we’ll be completely blown away when the full drama drops!" a fan replied.

Ad

"Ugh i love the way deokhee and seok exchanged roles in both posters; could be the whole plot of the drama but we’ll see," a netizen wrote.

Everything you need to know about Hyper Knife starring Park Eun-bin and Sol Kyung-gu

Ad

Hyper Knife is a medical thriller drama that follows Choi Deok-hui (played by Sol Kyung-gu), known as the best neurosurgeon in the world. He was once the mentor to a talented surgeon named Jeong Se-ok (played by Park Eun-bin), but he always had mixed feelings about her.

One day, he banished her from the operation theatre, saying she did not deserve to be a part of any operating room. Now, years later, Jeong Se-ok is a shady doctor working in illegal operating rooms. The mentor and student cross paths again and engage in a battle of wits.

Ad

The secondary cast of Hyper Knife consists of Park Byung-eun who plays Han Hyeon-ho, an anesthesiologist, and Yoon Chan-young who plays Seo Yeong-ju, Se-ok's well-wisher.

Hyper Knife is slated to premiere on Disney+ on March 19, 2025. The drama will consist of eight episodes and will air until April 9, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback