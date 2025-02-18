"Daesang skill in acting"- Fans react to Park Eun-bin's first look for the upcoming medical drama 'Hyper Knife'

On February 18, 2025, Disney+ Korea dropped the first look of Park Eun-bin for the upcoming medical drama Hyper Knife, sending the fandom into a frenzy. The streaming platform shared four varied still cuts showcasing the different colors of the female actress.

The first two pictorials featured the female artist donning a doctor's surgical robe as she performed surgery. In the second still cut, she carried an intense gaze as an unidentified doctor was about to slap her. In the third look, the actress broke down in tears amidst the heavy rain. In the last picture, she looked somewhat lost with teary eyes.

Subsequently, the new look of Park Eun-bin for the much-anticipated series Hyper Knife circulated on social media. It went viral among the K-drama Community. They shared multiple opinions regarding the female actors' acting skills. Excitedly, an X user tweeted about a particular still cut that the specific scene would be famous in the future due to her expressions:

"I think this scene will be a famous cause we can see Eun Bin Daesang skill in acting."

Fans expressed their desire to watch the different sides of Park Eun-bin in the upcoming medical drama Hyper Knife. The K-drama Community added that they could not wait to see the actress playing the role of a doctor and a villain simultaneously.

"Park Eun Bin has more facets than a diamond. She is so brilliant,"- a fan reacted.

"I look forward to this always interesting chameleon-like talent, and the colors she will show in this character’s skin,"- a fan shared.

"still unreal that we're getting both doctor AND villain eunbin in one drama,"-a fan commented.

"In that innocent face radiates the genius psycho woman that you should never messed with,"- a fan mentioned.

Many fans observed that Park Eun-bin could deliver a phenomenal performance with her eyes, expressions, visuals, and acting alone.

"Her eyes can really speak a thousand words!!! Jung SeOk oh my goshhhh,"-a user reacted.

"can’t wait to too see a different side of Park Eunbin on March 19,"- a user shared.

"New still cuts of Park Eunbin as Jung Seok. So excited to see her in a completely different role then her previous characters,"- a user commented.

"the way we're already seeing so much of jung se-ok's emotions from anger to despair to vengefulness with only a few still cuts.. i really can't wait to be once again mindblown by park eunbin's range,"- a user mentioned.

More details regarding Park Eun-bin's upcoming drama Hyper Knife

The upcoming medical and thriller drama Hyper Knife will showcase the story of the proclaimed neurosurgeon Choi Deok-hui and genius doctor Se-ok. The latter was a student under the former. However, Deok-hui had mixed feelings for Se-ok. As a result, he kicked her out of his operation room one day. The unfortunate event led Se-ok to lead a miserable life. She had to carry out the practice as a shadow doctor in the illegal operation room.

Years later, she met her former teacher, Deok-hui, and the duo confronted each other. As they had to work together, the duo would grow and learn different aspects of life. Hyper Knife included a star-studded cast, namely, Park Eun-bin, Sul Kyung-gu, Yoon Chan-young, and Park Byung-eun.

It has been helmed by the director Kim Jung-hyun, known for shows such as Crazy Love, After The Rain, Sassy Go Go, My Fellow Citizens!, Beyond the Clouds, and others. The series was penned by the screenwriter Kim Sun-hee. She has been popular for dramas such as Man Who Dies to Live, Night Watchman's Journal, and other shows. According to the South Korean media outlet Star Daily, Park Eun-bin felt the following emotions about her character Jung Se-ok in the series.

"The character setting and composition were interesting. “It was a project that made me want to express the complex inner and outer sides of Se-ok.’"

The director, Kim Jung-hyun, shed light on how the actress was perfect for playing the character of female protagonist Se-ok to the outlet. He added:

"Actress Park Eun-bin brought the character of ‘Jung Se-ok,’ which is the complete opposite of her existing image, to life even more vividly with her solid acting skills. You will be able to see a side of Park Eun-bin that you’ve never seen before. I thought it would be new and fun for Park Eun-bin to play this kind of role. Park Eun-bin played a big role in deciding on this project."

Hyper Knife is slated for release between March 19, 2025, to April 9, 2025.

