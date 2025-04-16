“Our ethereal beauty!”- Fans react as BTS’ Jimin ranks as #1 the Most Beautiful /Handsome Face in K-pop for two consecutive years

On Wednesday, April 16, the TOP100KPOP revealed that BTS' Jimin was ranked first on the recent list of Top 200 Most Beautiful/Handsome Faces in K-pop. The list is a fan-voted rank where several netizens contribute their thoughts on the most beautiful or handsome faces in the K-pop industry.

The idol's recent first rank in the same category also makes it his second consecutive win in the Top 200 Most Beautiful/Handsome Faces in K-pop. Therefore, fans and netizens have been thrilled about the idol's unmatched and ever-persistent influence in the K-pop industry, especially for his visuals. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Our ethereal beauty!"

"A well-deserved recognition of his timeless visuals and global appeal." said a fan on X

"He is the most beautiful the most gorgeous and that’s why his face was displayed in a museum" added another fan

"Our most handsome for 2 Consecutive Years!!!" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens congratulated the idol on his recent recognition on the list of Top 200 Most Beautiful/ Handsome Faces in K-pop.

"Our ethereal beauty king, beautiful inside and out, beautiful soul, beautiful heart and beautiful brain" stated a fan

"Because Jimin is beautiful inside and out" added an X user

"someone who beats the getty images curse absolutely deserves this title and ofc it's jimin :)" said a netizen

"Deserved. Jimin is the prettiest guy I have ever seen. Ethereal and so angel like." commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' Jimin and his recent solo activities

BTS' Jimin or Park Ji-min is a South Korean singer-songwriter who debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in 2013, alongside his fellow K-pop boy group members. He stands as one of the vocalists of the group, and he has rolled out several solo tracks through BTS albums such as Serendipity, Lie, Filter, and more.

He has also released other independent solo tracks through SoundCloud, such as Christmas Love, Promise, etc. However, he made his official solo debut in March 2023, with the release of his first studio album, FACE, which held the song, Like Crazy, as its title track. The idol rolled out another solo album in July 2024.

The album was called MUSE, led by the song WHO. Following the two albums, the idol has not rolled out solo releases in the South Korean music industry. On the other hand, the idol also enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service around December 2023.

He entered the South Korean army through the Buddy System, where two people can enlist and serve in the military together as each other's companions throughout their service period. Therefore, Jimin and Jungkook chose the Buddy System to be each other's companions. The idol is currently assigned to the Artillery Fire Direction Center (FDC) within the 5th Infantry Division.

Previously, he was recognized as an outstanding trainee and received a commendation award from his Division Commander. He also received the title of Special Warrior or Special Grade Soldier after completing his KCTC Training. Jimin is expected to be discharged from his military service around June 2025.

